Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Saturday, August 8, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity News

Coronado Public Library Expands Cardholder Access to 22 Million Titles

By Coronado Public Library Events

Patrons of the Coronado Public Library now have access to books in 68 academic and public libraries throughout California and Nevada using the library’s online catalog. Requested books are available for free checkout, without leaving Coronado. When cardholders are unable to find what they are looking for in the Coronado Public Library catalog, they can click to “try your search in the LINK+ catalog.”  Titles will appear and patrons can click “request books” from participating libraries.

LINK+ is known for its quick service and requested titles are normally received within four days and can be borrowed for three weeks. Provided no other patrons have placed a reserve on the book at the owning institution, titles can be renewed for a second three-week period. “We’re excited to leverage the collections of other libraries to massively increase our patron’s choices, with access to 22 million additional items,” said Library Director, Shaun Briley. “LINK+ makes available a broad selection of scholarly works, subject specialties and popular genres with the convenience of using your local catalog and library.”

- Advertisement -

The Coronado Public Library was able to join Link+ thanks to a state-funded grant which covers installation and set up costs as well as the first year of service.

LINK+ is free service open to all Coronado Public Library card holders. After a request is placed, patrons can monitor progress through their LINK+ account. Patrons will be contacted by phone as soon as the requested item is available for pickup at the Coronado Public Library. Once patrons receive notification that their book is available, they can utilize the Curbside Delivery offered Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For an informational video, click here.

- Advertisement -

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Public Library Eventshttp://www.coronado.lib.ca.us

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Get a Clue: Dine, Drink, and Solve a Crime with Your Family at the First-Ever Virtual CSF Auction

Nothing is stopping this year’s Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Auction…not even a bad guy! During this year’s “Who Dunnit: A Coronado Mystery” themed event,...
Read more
Community News

Grand Caribe Shoreline Park Temporarily Closed by Port of San Diego

Prioritizing public health, and in alignment with COVID-19 State and County public health orders, Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in the Coronado Cays will be...
Read more
Community News

Harry Potter Day at the Library to Transform into a Week of Wizarding Beginning Aug. 10

Harry Potter Day at the Library to Transform into a Week of Wizarding! This year, Coronado Public Library’s annual Harry Potter Day, a summer...
Read more
Community News

The Constitutional Right We Cannot Afford to Waste – Complete Your Census

Every decade, each person in the United States, young and old, regardless of citizenship, has the Constitutional right to be counted. The Census is...
Read more
Community News

CHA Supports Coronado Planning Commission Denial of Major Special Use Permit

 Dear Mayor Bailey and Councilmembers,The Coronado Historical Association (CHA) thanks you for your leadership and commitment to Coronado and its citizens. Coronado’s cultural and...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Library Launches Virtual Summer Discovery Challenge for Grown Ups!

The Coronado Public Library has launched a Virtual Summer Discovery Challenge for adults!In addition to encouraging participants to connect to a variety of library...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Math Magicians Challenge Offered for Children in Grades K-3

Summer has come early in some ways. While children are out of school for an extended period, the commonly known regression in academic growth,...
Read more
Community News

Coronado STEAMs into Reading

You may be at home in Coronado, but you're not alone! Coronado Teens and Tweens are invited to join the Coronado Public Library's Coronado...
Read more
Community News

The San Diego Writers Festival is Coming To Coronado!

UPDATE March 12, 2020 - This event is postponed until the fall 2020.  This free, immersive, all day experience on April 4 features live performances,...
Read more
Stage

Concert: Sacra/Profana: An Autobiography

UPDATE March 13, 2020 – This event is postponed until further notice. In addition to books, libraries collect and preserve stories in musical form. Coronado...
Read more
Community News

U2 Related Events at the Library: Film Screening and Author Visit

While attempting to document the nuclear capabilities of the USSR, CIA pilot Francis Gary Powers was shot down by a Soviet surface-to-air missile on...
Read more
Community News

Demystifying Design: Time to Design for the 2020 Flower Show!

Since the 2019 flower show last year, the Coronado Floral Association has offered workshops focusing on the basics of floral design and techniques. With...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

More Questions Than Answers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonThere are days when I cannot believe the vitriol to be read on the pages of Coronado publications or online. I...
Read more

Tim Rohan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Tim RohanEvents of the past few weeks have spurred me into action. I see a Council that is out of touch with...
Read more

Open Letter in Support of Crown Manor and Adaptive Reuse

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan CraneI was interested to read the recent open letter from the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) in opposition to the Major Special...
Read more

The Necessary Reckoning

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Kenneth FitzgeraldWriter Wesley Morris describes our decisive collective pivot toward racial justice as “the Moment.” The Moment is the nation’s long-delayed reckoning...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Jack and Grace Creatively Raise Funds for CSF During Pandemic

Coronado kids Jack and Grace Elardo began their business Jack and Grace's Pop-Up Stand four years ago when they were in 3rd and 4th...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Coronado Picture-Perfect from the Outside; Not Always So Pretty for a Person of Color

Esme Ronis knew that she was different from the rest of her family. Born in La Paz, Mexico, and adopted by a white family,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Tim Rohan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by Tim RohanEvents of the past few weeks have spurred me into action. I see a Council that is out of touch with...
Read more
Obituaries

Sue Tushingham McNary (1937-2020)

Sue Tushingham McNary, an internationally renowned artist, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 3, 2020,...
Read more
Community News

Grand Caribe Shoreline Park Temporarily Closed by Port of San Diego

Prioritizing public health, and in alignment with COVID-19 State and County public health orders, Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in the Coronado Cays will be...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.