Coronado Public Library Expands Cardholder Access to 22 Million Titles

Patrons of the Coronado Public Library now have access to books in 68 academic and public libraries throughout California and Nevada using the library’s online catalog. Requested books are available for free checkout, without leaving Coronado. When cardholders are unable to find what they are looking for in the Coronado Public Library catalog, they can click to “try your search in the LINK+ catalog.” Titles will appear and patrons can click “request books” from participating libraries.

LINK+ is known for its quick service and requested titles are normally received within four days and can be borrowed for three weeks. Provided no other patrons have placed a reserve on the book at the owning institution, titles can be renewed for a second three-week period. “We’re excited to leverage the collections of other libraries to massively increase our patron’s choices, with access to 22 million additional items,” said Library Director, Shaun Briley. “LINK+ makes available a broad selection of scholarly works, subject specialties and popular genres with the convenience of using your local catalog and library.”

- Advertisement -

The Coronado Public Library was able to join Link+ thanks to a state-funded grant which covers installation and set up costs as well as the first year of service.

LINK+ is free service open to all Coronado Public Library card holders. After a request is placed, patrons can monitor progress through their LINK+ account. Patrons will be contacted by phone as soon as the requested item is available for pickup at the Coronado Public Library. Once patrons receive notification that their book is available, they can utilize the Curbside Delivery offered Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For an informational video, click here.

- Advertisement -