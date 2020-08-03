Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tracking COVID-19: 141 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

Statistics from the County of San Diego with data through August 2, 2020.

By Managing Editor

The 141 Coronado positive COVID-19 cases are cumulative since March 2020 and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy zip code (92135). The number is up from 117 one week ago. San Diego County does not regularly provide statistics of hospitalizations, deaths or recoveries by city, only number of cases.

105 Cumulative Cases in 92118 (Coronado Residential):

105 cumulative cases (up from 90 one week ago) have been confirmed in Coronado based on zip code 92118 as of August 2, 2020. Chart showing only since beginning of June for clarity.

36 Cumulative Cases in 92135 (Coronado Naval Air Station North Island):

36 cumulative cases (up from 27 one week ago) have been confirmed in Coronado based on zip code 92135 as of July 26, 2020.

Coronado as City of Residence, Daily Positive Tests:

Additional graphs and information can be found at this link which is updated regularly:

Tracking San Diego COVID-19 Cases

