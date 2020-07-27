Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Monday, July 27, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityCommunity News

Library to Deliver Cheer to Coronado Retirement Village – Submit Artwork through Aug. 7

By Coronado Public Library Events

Does your child or teen enjoy drawing or coloring? The Coronado Public Library invites community members of all ages to share their artwork with residents of the Coronado Retirement Village (CRV).

Due to health orders, residents of the CRV cannot receive visitors as they shelter in place. To help bring cheer to the residents, the Library is collecting drawings and illustrations from the community. Samantha Gomez, a staff member at CRV, said receiving colorful pictures from children and teens would help to cheer up the residents.

- Advertisement -

Starting today, please drop off artwork to the Coronado Library at the summer reading prize table on the Children’s Patio between the hours of 11 am and 1 pm, Monday through Friday, or place it in an envelope and deposit in one of our book drops.

You can also mail pictures to the library at 640 Orange Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118. Illustrations will be collected through August 7th. Library staff will package the collected creations and deliver to the Coronado Retirement Village.

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Public Library Eventshttp://www.coronado.lib.ca.us

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

“Crown Manor” Awaits Planning Commission’s Decision Regarding Overnight Guests & Events

Coronado's Planning Commission will be meeting this Tuesday, July 28th to decide whether "Crown Manor," located at 1015 Ocean Blvd, should receive a Major...
Read more
Community News

California on “The Edge of a Cliff” – More Executive Orders Likely

With a series of temporary protections that helped Californians get through the first few months of the pandemic set to expire soon, Gov. Gavin...
Read more
Community News

Five Things You Should Know About Divorce and the Military

By Jeanne W. Murray 1)  Knowing Where to File Can Be Difficult. Military people may have several places that they call home – a home...
Read more
Community News

Book Bundle Service at the Coronado Library

Do you miss browsing the library shelves? Are you stuck in a reading rut and looking to try some new authors or learn something...
Read more
Community News

New Service at Coronado Library: Ask a Librarian

Do you have a question for us? Ask us now! Librarians are available to help with your inquiries, questions and research. While the building is closed,...
Read more
Community News

County COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 500, Cases Over 25K

A record number of COVID-19 deaths were reported in San Diego, bringing the region’s total to 505, the County Health and Human Services Agency...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

U2 Related Events at the Library: Film Screening and Author Visit

While attempting to document the nuclear capabilities of the USSR, CIA pilot Francis Gary Powers was shot down by a Soviet surface-to-air missile on...
Read more
Community News

Demystifying Design: Time to Design for the 2020 Flower Show!

Since the 2019 flower show last year, the Coronado Floral Association has offered workshops focusing on the basics of floral design and techniques. With...
Read more
Community News

2020 Citizen Science Expo at the Coronado Public Library

UPDATE March 12, 2020 - This event is postponed until further notice. On March 28, from 10 am – 2 pm, the Coronado Public Library...
Read more
Community News

Author Luncheon at the Library with Elizabeth Little

Elizabeth Little will be the featured guest at this special Friends of the Coronado Library fundraising luncheon on March 11, 2020 at 12:30 pm....
Read more
Community News

The Máirtín de Cógáin Project Concert

The Coronado Public Library will be hosting direct from Ireland, Máirtín de Cógáin and his band of merriment in the Winn Room on Sunday,...
Read more
Community News

An Evening with Author Susan Orlean

UPDATE March 12, 2020 - This event has been postponed until further notice.  Join us for an interview with Susan Orlean, author of The Library Book,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Whoever Runs On a Law and Order Platform in November Will Win

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mary ScyocurkaOn May 4th an 18 year old Coronado High School student was robbed on Orange Avenue. He was selling a gold chain...
Read more

There Are No Easy Answers, But Coronado Goes Above and Beyond

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoSometimes there are no easy answers, especially during a once every hundred years pandemic.On July 13, confronted...
Read more

Casey Tanaka Announces Candidacy for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey Tanaka From March through to the present, I have gone into my classroom on most every weekday to stay sharp on future...
Read more

I am Conflicted About How and When to Reopen Public Schools

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey TanakaI am conflicted about how and when to reopen public schools. I cannot help but notice that stores like Vons and...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

“Crown Manor” Awaits Planning Commission’s Decision Regarding Overnight Guests & Events

Coronado's Planning Commission will be meeting this Tuesday, July 28th to decide whether "Crown Manor," located at 1015 Ocean Blvd, should receive a Major...
Read more
Education

Coronado Schools to Start 2020-2021 with Virtual Learning, Look Towards a Safe Reopening

On Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24, the Coronado School District held a series of town hall meetings on Zoom to discuss the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Awards Community Grants, Hears Parking Enforcement Improvements

Awarding Community Grants was the main focus on the July 21 Coronado City Council meeting. There were 104 public comments submitted in advance, with...
Read more
People

Local Voices: 2013 CHS Grad Pursues the American Dream

From Low-Income Housing to College at USC and a Master's in Electrical Engineering: 2013 Coronado High School Grad Pursues the American Dream In some ways,...
Read more
Business

Coronado Offers Business-to-Business COVID-19 Education, Monitoring

Coronado entered into a unique agreement in May with local nonprofit Coronado MainStreet to help local businesses comply with San Diego County’s Safe Reopening...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.