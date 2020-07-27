Library to Deliver Cheer to Coronado Retirement Village – Submit Artwork through Aug. 7

Does your child or teen enjoy drawing or coloring? The Coronado Public Library invites community members of all ages to share their artwork with residents of the Coronado Retirement Village (CRV).

Due to health orders, residents of the CRV cannot receive visitors as they shelter in place. To help bring cheer to the residents, the Library is collecting drawings and illustrations from the community. Samantha Gomez, a staff member at CRV, said receiving colorful pictures from children and teens would help to cheer up the residents.

Starting today, please drop off artwork to the Coronado Library at the summer reading prize table on the Children’s Patio between the hours of 11 am and 1 pm, Monday through Friday, or place it in an envelope and deposit in one of our book drops.

You can also mail pictures to the library at 640 Orange Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118. Illustrations will be collected through August 7th. Library staff will package the collected creations and deliver to the Coronado Retirement Village.