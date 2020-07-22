CUSD Update July 21 – Submit Questions, Comments for Town Hall Forums

Coronado Unified School District will open this fall within a distance learning environment.

On Friday afternoon Governor Newsom released clear guidance for districts across California which define conditions needed for a physical return to school in the Fall. These reopening requirements, developed in an abundance of caution to support the health and safety of staff and students, have not been reached in San Diego County.

CUSD has been engaged in planning for multiple placement scenarios: on-campus learning, virtual learning, and hybrid learning. While the Governor’s mandate has narrowed our focus for August, we remain optimistic that our students and families will have the option to physically return when conditions are aligned with public health guidance; we will continue our planning efforts accordingly.

Our site specific Town Hall meetings (see links below) will outline our plans for the start of the school year. Please continue to submit questions and comments. In response to the Governor’s update and AB 77, our draft plans continue to evolve. Feedback and input from our community and the Fall Task Force is critical in this process and will be incorporated into the presentation.

Respectfully,

Karl Mueller

Superintendent

Town Hall Forum Information

Village Parent Town Hall Meeting

Submit Question/Comment

Time: Jul 23, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Strand Parent Town Hall Meeting

Submit Question/Comment

Time: Jul 23, 2020 10:30 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

CMS Parent Town Hall Meeting

Submit Question/Comment

Time: Jul 24, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

CHS Parent Town Hall Meeting

Submit Question/Comment

Time: Jul 24, 2020 10:30 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

