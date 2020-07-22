Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Education

CUSD Update July 21 – Submit Questions, Comments for Town Hall Forums

"THE FUTURE DEPENDS ON WHAT WE DO IN THE PRESENT." -Mahatma Gandhi

By Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

Coronado Unified School District will open this fall within a distance learning environment.

On Friday afternoon Governor Newsom released clear guidance for districts across California which define conditions needed for a physical return to school in the Fall. These reopening requirements, developed in an abundance of caution to support the health and safety of staff and students, have not been reached in San Diego County.

CUSD has been engaged in planning for multiple placement scenarios: on-campus learning, virtual learning, and hybrid learning. While the Governor’s mandate has narrowed our focus for August, we remain optimistic that our students and families will have the option to physically return when conditions are aligned with public health guidance; we will continue our planning efforts accordingly.

Our site specific Town Hall meetings (see links below) will outline our plans for the start of the school year. Please continue to submit questions and comments. In response to the Governor’s update and AB 77, our draft plans continue to evolve. Feedback and input from our community and the Fall Task Force is critical in this process and will be incorporated into the presentation.

Respectfully,

Karl Mueller
Superintendent

Town Hall Forum Information

Village Parent Town Hall Meeting
Submit Question/Comment
Time: Jul 23, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting https://coronadousd.zoom.us/j/85005209831?pwd=MTZ0S3BGUUFIc1dmcHQwRnc5OExVdz09
Meeting ID: 850 0520 9831
Password: 051377
One tap mobile
+16699009128,,85005209831# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,85005209831# US (Houston)

Strand Parent Town Hall Meeting
Submit Question/Comment
Time: Jul 23, 2020 10:30 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting https://coronadousd.zoom.us/j/85405380185?pwd=YkF4V2FMeUF1ZkJjZktNeWxxUTRZUT09
Meeting ID: 854 0538 0185
Password: 066128
One tap mobile
+16699009128,,85405380185# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,85405380185# US (Houston)

CMS Parent Town Hall Meeting
Submit Question/Comment
Time: Jul 24, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting https://coronadousd.zoom.us/j/85915577385?pwd=NE5ydUVxaytrbzJYUER3b3Q4RU9JQT09
Meeting ID: 859 1557 7385
Password: 535256
One tap mobile
+16699009128,,85915577385# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,85915577385# US (Houston)

CHS Parent Town Hall Meeting
Submit Question/Comment
Time: Jul 24, 2020 10:30 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting https://coronadousd.zoom.us/j/85466278937?pwd=eVZYU1o2QnBEWDk0dWM2cXRVN2VLUT09
Meeting ID: 854 6627 8937
Password: 017133
One tap mobile
+16699009128,,85466278937# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,85466278937# US (Houston)

 

-----
