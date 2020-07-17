Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Friday, July 17, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
EducationFeatured

Governor Lays Out Back to School Plans

By Managing Editor

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his plan for learning and safe schools ahead of the 2020–2021 school year, as the California Department of Public Health issued a framework for when and how schools should reopen for in-person instruction.

“Learning is non-negotiable,” said Governor Newsom. “The virus will be with us for a year or more, and school districts must provide meaningful instruction in the midst of this pandemic. In California, health data will determine when a school can be physically open – and when it must close – but learning should never stop. Students, staff, and parents all prefer in-classroom instruction, but only if it can be done safely.”

- Advertisement -

The Governor’s plan centers on five key areas:

1) Safe in-person school based on local health data

The California Department of Public Health today issued updated schools guidance that includes using existing epidemiological metrics to determine if school districts can start in-person instruction. CDPH currently uses six indicators to track the level of COVID-19 infection in each California county as well as the preparedness of the county health care system – data that includes the number of new infections per 100,000 residents, the test positivity rate, and the change in hospitalization rate, among others. Any county that does not meet the state’s benchmarks is put on the County Monitoring List.

- Advertisement -

Schools located in counties that are on the Monitoring List must not physically open for in-person instruction until their county has come off the Monitoring List for 14 consecutive days. Schools in counties that have not been on the Monitoring List for the prior 14 days may begin in-person instruction, following public health guidelines. School community members – including parents, teachers, staff and students – can track daily data on whether and why their county is on the Monitoring List at https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties/#track-data.

There is a single exception. Local health officers may grant a waiver to allow elementary schools to reopen in-person instruction if the waiver is requested by the district superintendent, in consultation with labor, parents and community-based organizations. When considering a waiver request, the local health officer must consider local data and consult with the California Department of Public Health.

- Advertisement -

The Department also issued updated guidance for when schools must physically close and revert to distance learning because of COVID-19 infections. Following a confirmed case of a student who was at school during his or her infectious period, other exposed students and staff should be quarantined for 14 days. The school should revert to distance learning when multiple cohorts have cases or 5 percent of students and staff test positive within a 14-day period. The district should revert to distance learning when 25 percent or more of its schools have been physically closed due to COVID-19 within 14 days. Closure decisions should be made in consultation with local health officers. After 14 days, school districts may return to in-person instruction with the approval of the local public health officer.

2) Strong mask requirements for anyone in the school

In the updated guidance, all staff and students in 3rd grade and above will be required to wear a mask or face covering. Students in 2nd grade and below are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering. Students should be provided a face covering if they do not have one. The state has delivered over 18 million face coverings to schools to support them to reopen and ensure all students can participate in learning.

3) Physical distancing requirements & other adaptations

In the updated guidance, CDPH requires that all adults stay 6 feet from one another and 6 feet away from children, while students should maintain 6 feet of distance from one another as practicable. Anyone entering the school must do a health screen, and any student or staff exhibiting a fever or other symptoms will be immediately sent home. The guidance also provides that if anyone in a student or staff member’s household is sick, they too should stay home.

4) Regular testing and dedicated contact tracing for outbreaks at schools

The public health guidance recommends staff in every California school be tested for COVID-19 periodically based on local disease trends and as testing capacity allows. The Governor also announced today that the state will provide resources and technical assistance for COVID-19 investigations in school settings.

boy mask school computer
Photo by Julia M Cameron from Pexels

5) Rigorous distance learning

Over the course of the pandemic, most schools will likely face physical closure at some point due to COVID-19. The Legislature and Governor Newsom enacted a budget that provided $5.3 billion in additional funding to support learning, and set requirements to ensure schools provide rigorous and grade-appropriate instruction. Under newly enacted state law, school districts are required to provide:

  • Devices and connectivity so that every child can participate in distance learning.
  • Daily live interaction for every child with teachers and other students.
  • Class assignments that are challenging and equivalent to in-person instruction.
  • Targeted supports and interventions for English learners and special education students.

The full guidance from the California Department of Public Health can be found here: https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-schools.pdf

RELATED:

CUSD Update: Parent Forums July 23 & 24

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD Update: Parent Forums July 23 & 24

Good morning,The district will host four school-site specific parent forums next week. The Zoom forums will provide parents with specific information on plans and...
Read more
Business

City Council Approves Temporary Outdoor Space Use to Help Businesses

Four motions were voted on at the Special City Council meeting held July 16, with Councilmember Benzian absent.The first motion unanimously approved was for...
Read more
Military

Stability Concerns Add Challenges for Firefighters Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

UPDATED July 16, 1:00pm - In a statement Thursday afternoon, Rear Admiral Philip E. Sobeck Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three shared: After four days of...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Casey Tanaka Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by Casey Tanaka From March through to the present, I have gone into my classroom on most every weekday to stay sharp on future...
Read more
Community News

California Sets New Coronavirus Testing Guidelines

As the nation grapples with growing demands for coronavirus testing, renewing shortages and delays in results, California is setting new guidelines for who gets...
Read more
City of Coronado

City to Debut Outdoor Dining Venue: Dine Out Coronado!

Starting Friday, July 17, Coronado residents may enjoy dinner at an outdoor dining venue sponsored by the City in support of local restaurants impacted...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

California Sets New Coronavirus Testing Guidelines

As the nation grapples with growing demands for coronavirus testing, renewing shortages and delays in results, California is setting new guidelines for who gets...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

I am Conflicted About How and When to Reopen Public Schools

Submitted by Casey TanakaI am conflicted about how and when to reopen public schools. I cannot help but notice that stores like Vons and...
Read more
Community News

Indoor Operations at Gyms, Nail Salons and More to Close Again

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that due to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, indoor operations must close again for...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – July 13, 2020

New COVID-19-related Closures Take Effect on Wednesday, July 15 Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, July 13, that due to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases...
Read more
Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 79 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

This article was update on July 14 at 6:30pm with a PDF of county deaths by zip code.The 79 Coronado cases are cumulative since...
Read more
Business

Five Restaurants Temporarily Close After Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

UPDATED July 17, 2020 - As of Friday, July 17, all five establishments have reopened after following all County Health procedures and protocols.On Sunday,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Casey Tanaka Announces Candidacy for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey Tanaka From March through to the present, I have gone into my classroom on most every weekday to stay sharp on future...
Read more

I am Conflicted About How and When to Reopen Public Schools

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey TanakaI am conflicted about how and when to reopen public schools. I cannot help but notice that stores like Vons and...
Read more

Il Fornaio Allowed to Take HALF the Bay Path in Front of Their Building?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike BarnesThe other day as I walked towards the Ferry Landing, I noticed that Il Fornaio had been allowed to put small...
Read more

The Devastating Impact COVID-19 Has Had On My Life

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michelle TalleyI'm writing with intentions to share insight into the one of many lives that have been heavily impacted by Covid. I'm...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

Governor Lays Out Back to School Plans

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his plan for learning and safe schools ahead of the 2020–2021 school year, as the California Department...
Read more
Business

City Council Approves Temporary Outdoor Space Use to Help Businesses

Four motions were voted on at the Special City Council meeting held July 16, with Councilmember Benzian absent.The first motion unanimously approved was for...
Read more
Military

Stability Concerns Add Challenges for Firefighters Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

UPDATED July 16, 1:00pm - In a statement Thursday afternoon, Rear Admiral Philip E. Sobeck Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three shared: After four days of...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Casey Tanaka Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by Casey Tanaka From March through to the present, I have gone into my classroom on most every weekday to stay sharp on future...
Read more
Community News

California Sets New Coronavirus Testing Guidelines

As the nation grapples with growing demands for coronavirus testing, renewing shortages and delays in results, California is setting new guidelines for who gets...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.