CUSD Update: Parent Forums July 23 & 24

Good morning,

The district will host four school-site specific parent forums next week. The Zoom forums will provide parents with specific information on plans and options as they relate to our three potential reopening scenarios:

Virtual Learning

Students on campus

“Hybrid” model (contingency plan)

Presentations by staff will include:

Scheduling and structures

Curriculum

Assessment and accountability

Safety protocols and PPE

Classroom and school site logistics

Placement options and timelines

Current public health guidance on Covid-19 positive occurrence procedures

Additionally, parents will be provided a draft plan to review and an online option to submit specific questions prior to the forums. Zoom invitations and links to submit questions are provided below.

The ever-evolving topic of school reopening has been widely discussed and debated on a local, state, and national level. The options we will provide next week have been developed according to current directives from County and State Public Health Offices and the CA Department of Education. Without a doubt, these directives and our plans will change as we get closer to the start of the school year. We expect to receive a much-anticipated update from Governor Newsom today which will provide clear guidance and define specific positivity thresholds public schools must adhere to. Please trust our ultimate reopening scenario will align with public health directives, the guiding principles outlined in our Long Range Plan, and our Collective Bargaining Agreements with classified and certificated staff.

Respectfully,

Karl Mueller

Superintendent

Town Hall Forum Information

Village Parent Town Hall Meeting

Submit Question/Comment

Time: Jul 23, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://coronadousd.zoom.us/j/85005209831?pwd=MTZ0S3BGUUFIc1dmcHQwRnc5OExVdz09

Meeting ID: 850 0520 9831

Password: 051377

One tap mobile:

+16699009128,,85005209831# US (San Jose)

+13462487799,,85005209831# US (Houston)

Strand Parent Town Hall Meeting

Submit Question/Comment

Time: Jul 23, 2020 10:30 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://coronadousd.zoom.us/j/85405380185?pwd=YkF4V2FMeUF1ZkJjZktNeWxxUTRZUT09

Meeting ID: 854 0538 0185

Password: 066128

One tap mobile:

+16699009128,,85405380185# US (San Jose)

+13462487799,,85405380185# US (Houston)

CMS Parent Town Hall Meeting

Submit Question/Comment

Time: Jul 24, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://coronadousd.zoom.us/j/85915577385?pwd=NE5ydUVxaytrbzJYUER3b3Q4RU9JQT09

Meeting ID: 859 1557 7385

Password: 535256

One tap mobile:

+16699009128,,85915577385# US (San Jose)

+13462487799,,85915577385# US (Houston)

CHS Parent Town Hall Meeting

Submit Question/Comment

Time: Jul 24, 2020 10:30 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://coronadousd.zoom.us/j/85466278937?pwd=eVZYU1o2QnBEWDk0dWM2cXRVN2VLUT09

Meeting ID: 854 6627 8937

Password: 017133

One tap mobile:

+16699009128,,85466278937# US (San Jose)

+13462487799,,85466278937# US (Houston)