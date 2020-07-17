Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Friday, July 17, 2020

Education

CUSD Update: Parent Forums July 23 & 24

"YOU MAY NOT CONTROL ALL OF THE EVENTS THAT HAPPEN TO YOU, BUT YOU CAN DECIDE NOT TO BE REDUCED BY THEM." ~ Maya Angelou

By Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

Good morning,

The district will host four school-site specific parent forums next week. The Zoom forums will provide parents with specific information on plans and options as they relate to our three potential reopening scenarios:

  • Virtual Learning
  • Students on campus
  • “Hybrid” model (contingency plan)
Presentations by staff will include:

  • Scheduling and structures
  • Curriculum
  • Assessment and accountability
  • Safety protocols and PPE
  • Classroom and school site logistics
  • Placement options and timelines
  • Current public health guidance on Covid-19 positive occurrence procedures

Additionally, parents will be provided a draft plan to review and an online option to submit specific questions prior to the forums. Zoom invitations and links to submit questions are provided below.

The ever-evolving topic of school reopening has been widely discussed and debated on a local, state, and national level. The options we will provide next week have been developed according to current directives from County and State Public Health Offices and the CA Department of Education. Without a doubt, these directives and our plans will change as we get closer to the start of the school year. We expect to receive a much-anticipated update from Governor Newsom today which will provide clear guidance and define specific positivity thresholds public schools must adhere to. Please trust our ultimate reopening scenario will align with public health directives, the guiding principles outlined in our Long Range Plan, and our Collective Bargaining Agreements with classified and certificated staff.

Respectfully,

Karl Mueller
Superintendent

Town Hall Forum Information

Village Parent Town Hall Meeting

Submit Question/Comment

Time: Jul 23, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://coronadousd.zoom.us/j/85005209831?pwd=MTZ0S3BGUUFIc1dmcHQwRnc5OExVdz09

Meeting ID: 850 0520 9831
Password: 051377

One tap mobile:
+16699009128,,85005209831# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,85005209831# US (Houston)

Strand Parent Town Hall Meeting

Submit Question/Comment

Time: Jul 23, 2020 10:30 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://coronadousd.zoom.us/j/85405380185?pwd=YkF4V2FMeUF1ZkJjZktNeWxxUTRZUT09

Meeting ID: 854 0538 0185
Password: 066128

One tap mobile:
+16699009128,,85405380185# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,85405380185# US (Houston)

CMS Parent Town Hall Meeting

Submit Question/Comment

Time: Jul 24, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://coronadousd.zoom.us/j/85915577385?pwd=NE5ydUVxaytrbzJYUER3b3Q4RU9JQT09

Meeting ID: 859 1557 7385
Password: 535256

One tap mobile:
+16699009128,,85915577385# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,85915577385# US (Houston)

CHS Parent Town Hall Meeting

Submit Question/Comment

Time: Jul 24, 2020 10:30 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://coronadousd.zoom.us/j/85466278937?pwd=eVZYU1o2QnBEWDk0dWM2cXRVN2VLUT09

Meeting ID: 854 6627 8937
Password: 017133

One tap mobile:
+16699009128,,85466278937# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,85466278937# US (Houston)

Zoom - Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash
Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash

Karl Mueller, CUSD Superintendent

