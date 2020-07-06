Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Monday, July 6, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Historic City Council Accomplishments Improve Coronado

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of Coronado

As we work collectively here in Coronado, throughout the region, and at the state level to address the ongoing pandemic, we are reminded of the importance of making nonpartisan decisions based on guiding principles, data, and the law.

This approach continues to make Coronado one of the safest communities during the pandemic with the fourth lowest number of cases per capita in all of San Diego County.

- Advertisement -

It is this same type of collaborative, data-driven, steadfast leadership that resulted in some of the biggest accomplishments in our city’s history during the past four years.

Last month, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution to accept the relinquished segments of State Highways 75 and 282, better known as Orange Avenue, Silver Strand, and Third and Fourth streets, respectively. Prior to the city’s analysis, which began in earnest in February of 2017, there had been decades of speculation about whether pursuing relinquishment made sense for our community. After an exhaustive analysis, it was concluded that we could maintain the roads to a higher standard, guarantee the preservation of the Orange Avenue medians, and implement engineering and aesthetic alterations that would improve the safety and appearance of these streets. The decision to permanently secure local control while establishing an on-going maintenance fund using a $22 million contribution from Caltrans is one of the most consequential decisions that will forever shape Coronado.

Earlier this year, the Coronado City Council helped secure $300 million in funding from the federal government to address the Tijuana sewage issue, a decades-old environmental problem that is being solved with a collaborative approach involving bipartisan stakeholders from around the region. The Environmental Protection Agency expects to have a shovel in the ground within the next 18 months to build a project that will result in the biggest environmental improvement in the history of San Diego county.

- Advertisement -

The City Council also, in partnership with community members, successfully lobbied our state representatives to make the installation of a permanent suicide deterrent on the Coronado Bay bridge a priority for the state of California. It was announced in mid-June that Caltrans was beginning a Joint Environmental Impact Report and Environmental Assessment of the project — a major and necessary step towards the goal of saving lives and improving traffic conditions on an important corridor for the south bay.

In addition to these three major initiatives, we also tackled local issues to improve our community. From the unanimous approval of the Vons expansion into the old Cora-mart building, to the unanimous approval to install accessibility mats at the beach so everyone can now enjoy the sand, to the unanimous approval to refinance the CDA bonds which improves the long-term financial status of the Coronado Unified School District, along with many other local initiatives, these actions will lead to a better, stronger community.

- Advertisement -

There will undoubtedly be challenging times ahead and big decisions to make – the complete financial strain on our city from the Covid-19 slowdown is unknown, the battle with SANDAG and the state over RHNA is just beginning, and the reimagining of the Orange Avenue business district is finally possible.

Through a continued commitment to collaborative, data-driven, and steadfast leadership, we will answer these challenges with financially responsible, environmentally pragmatic, and socially respectful policies that improve Coronado for generations to come.

Richard Bailey
Mayor, City of Coronado

 

 

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

4th of July Heritage

Submitted by Ch, Col (ret) Gary J. ZiccardiI am a Coronado resident since 2016 who served as Navy Surface Warfare Officer for 4 years,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Chief Kaye’s Compassion and Kind Actions Stand Out

Submitted by Carolyn RogersonWe never know when a dire emergency will strike our lives. When such a crisis confronted Coronado visitors Mike and Jan...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Acting on Our Principles

Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

I See Your Colors

Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It Breaks My Heart

Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 2, 2020

https://youtu.be/w0wptnFogSoThe three-day Fourth of July holiday weekend is here. Find out what City facilities are open and read a list of Fourth of July...
Read more
Community News

California Dreaming of ‘Nadoland Summer 2020 (video)

Thanks to Surf's Up Studios for sharing some love and peace in this Coronado Summer 2020 video. California Dreaming of 'NADOLAND and Surf's Up Studios...
Read more
People

Throwback Thursday: 1995 Coronado 4th of July Parade (video)

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for alerting The Coronado Times to this “flashback video” that features Coronado!https://youtu.be/KMjwpZ-KtPAHere is the description of the...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County Could Go On State Watch List

Spread of the novel coronavirus has caused the County of San Diego to be flagged by the California Department of Public Health, positioning the...
Read more
Military

Vets for Elders to Expand into Coronado

Vets For Elders’ mission is to provide a supporting hand and added value to two critical segments of our society that are falling through...
Read more
People

Coronado Resident Virginia Nelson Joins USD Board of Trustees

Four new members — Jon Balousek, Sue Cunningham, Virginia Nelson and Alan Schulman — were elected to the University of San Diego (USD) Board...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Historic City Council Accomplishments Improve Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoAs we work collectively here in Coronado, throughout the region, and at the state level to address...
Read more

4th of July Heritage

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ch, Col (ret) Gary J. ZiccardiI am a Coronado resident since 2016 who served as Navy Surface Warfare Officer for 4 years,...
Read more

Chief Kaye’s Compassion and Kind Actions Stand Out

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonWe never know when a dire emergency will strike our lives. When such a crisis confronted Coronado visitors Mike and Jan...
Read more

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Worldwide Goods for a Good Cause at Fair Trade Décor

With masks as the new normal and quickly becoming a fashion statement, Elizabeth Paganelli, owner of Fair Trade Décor, quickly sold out of the...
Read more
Community News

Video: Navy Leap Frogs Parachute into Coronado

The Coronado Fourth of July Parade Committee and the Navy Leap Frogs brought some Independence Day thrills to Glorietta Bay with these "on-the-spot" landings...
Read more
People

CPD’s First Female Motor Officer Shines as Tough Example

The Coronado Police Department recently congratulated its first female motorcycle officer, or motor officer, after Samantha Gearlds trained for several months and passed a...
Read more
People

Undercover Philanthropist Donna Salof Awarded Key to the City at Feast and Fareway

It’s not every day that you’re given a key to the city by the Mayor of Coronado. Just ask Donna Salof, who turned 70...
Read more
People

Sandcastle Man Shares a Message in His Art

The famous Sandcastle Man of Coronado Beach is using his art to ask people to wear masks, socially distance, and be aware that we...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.