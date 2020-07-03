County to Be Placed on State’s Watchlist; Impacted Businesses Should Prepare

A record number of COVID-19 cases were reported in San Diego County on July 2 and so San Diego County will be placed on the state’s Monitoring List today. This is expected to result in the County closing, or placing new restrictions on, additional businesses next week.

These businesses on the state’s list should prepare to close or modify their operations since new restrictions could be effective as early as July 7 and would last for three weeks.

- Advertisement -

Indoor activities could be restricted on the following businesses:

Dine-in restaurants (outdoor, pick up or drive-through can occur)

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters, family entertainment centers and cardrooms

Museums and zoos

In the past three days, the rate of COVID-19 cases in the region went up from 103.8 to 112.8, surpassing the state’s threshold of no more than 100 cases per every 100,000 residents. Here’s how the rate is calculated.

Given the continuing high number of daily cases, it is expected that the County will be on the state’s watchlist for the next three days and it could be forced to mandate more restrictive measures and additional closings based on guidance from the state.

Additional County News:

Celebrate Fourth of July Safely

- Advertisement -

As residents prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, they should do it safely by not gathering in groups, and staying with people in their own household.

Outdoor picnics and barbecues should take place only with household members to prevent the spread of the virus, and they should take place at home or close to home.

- Advertisement -

When outside the home, San Diegans should protect themselves and others by doing the following:

Practice good hand hygiene and sanitation

Keep six feet apart

Wear a face covering

Avoid crowded places

Stay home if they are sick