Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Monday, June 29, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityCommunity News

California Counties Reverse Reopening Plans Amid COVID-19 Spike

As Gov. Gavin Newsom demands Imperial County return to sheltering-in-place, 14 other counties are on the state’s watchlist.

By Managing Editor
- Advertisement -

As COVID-19 cases in California surged past 200,000 and statewide hospitalizations continued to set all-time highs every day this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom started to tap the brakes — urging especially hard-hit Imperial County to reinstate its stay-at-home order.

At a press conference, Newsom said he is “committed to intervening” if county officials don’t renew the order.

- Advertisement -

As Imperial and nearly all of the state’s 58 counties have moved toward reopening their economies, cases have soared, particularly in California’s southern and central regions. Now, some counties are starting to push the “pause” button on their plans to open hair salons, gyms, bars and indoor dining — including Marin and San Francisco.

Public health officials blame the surge on outbreaks generated from social gatherings, as well as those in prisons and nursing homes. Massive protests against police brutality also may have played a role.

- Advertisement -

In addition to Imperial County, where county officials scheduled an emergency meeting tonight to discuss the governor’s request, 14 other counties have been placed on the state’s “watch list” because of their rise in COVID-19 activity: Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura.

The reasons vary – some counties such as Sacramento attributed their case spike to community gatherings; others cited increased testing, prison outbreaks or hospital transfers of COVID-19-positive patients from other counties where hospitals were full.

Nearly 4,900 new cases and 79 new deaths were reported today, according to state public health data. More than 5,600 suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, according to the CalMatters tracker of state data, with about 27% needing intensive care. COVID-19 cases have risen about 41% in just the past two weeks.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed today ordered a delay for a planned June 29 reopening of hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, tattoo parlors, museums, zoos, outdoor bars and outdoor swimming. On June 15, the day San Francisco reopened retail stores and outdoor dining, 20 cases were reported. Ten days later, 103 cases were reported.

“Our numbers are still low but they’re rising rapidly,” Breed said in a press release. Ironically, state officials had given San Francisco the go-ahead to reopen early today.

Contra Costa County health officials said they would “reevaluate” the county’s reopening timeline after seeing a 42% jump in hospitalizations in the past week. The county had planned to allow indoor dining and nail salons to reopen on July 1.

In Marin County, the planned June 29 reopening of gyms, nail salons, hotels, tattoo parlors, skincare services and massage services has been postponed, although hair salons and indoor dining will be allowed to reopen on that date. An outbreak at San Quentin state prison accounts for some of its recent COVID-19 cases.

In contrast, some businesses may reopen within the next two weeks in Santa Clara County, which issued its stay-at-home order earlier than the state and has not yet applied for state permission to reopen sooner than statewide-guidelines, according to a video statement by county health officer Dr. Sara Cody.

The COVID-19 surge has been most severe in Imperial County, a relatively rural area of about 181,000 people that shares a border with Mexico. The county’s hospitals are so overwhelmed that about 500 patients have been transported to hospitals in other counties, including Riverside. The rate of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Imperial County is about 23%, far higher than the state average of 5.6%.

Dr. Katherine Staats, medical director for the county’s emergency medical services agency, said some of the cases came from Mexicali, a Mexican town just over the border. “Every single day we continue to see our number continue to rise, and we continue to have challenges of resources both in our hospital and overall health care settings,” Staats said.

California’s move comes at the same time that the Republican governors of Florida and Texas — who had reopened their states early and enthusiastically — did an about-face amid soaring COVID numbers and ordered restaurants to cut capacity and bars to shutter.

In her video message, Santa Clara County’s Cody acknowledged the frustration of residents who have seen businesses and activities open in nearby counties, yet not their own.

“But we must also ensure that when people engage in these activities, here and in surrounding communities, they are doing so as safely as possible and with proper guardrails in place,” Cody said. “All of us are safer when we stay home, and no activity can be made completely safe. Our success in this next phase depends on everyone’s faithful implementation of social distancing protocols, consistently wearing face coverings, and collectively following new norms of behavior that keep the spread of COVID-19 as low as possible. We are all in this together, as we have been throughout the pandemic.”

CalMatters reporters Rachel Becker and Ana B. Ibarra contributed to this story.

CalMatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.  

 

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

County Reports Record Number of COVID-19 Cases, Hits New Trigger

For the third day in a row, the County’s Health and Human Services Agency is reporting record-high numbers of new COVID-19 infections. After four...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway

The Coronado Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway, created by Commissioner of Public Art Brad Willis, launches July 1st to celebrate the release of a...
Read more
Community News

Fauci to CA: Good Work So Far, But State Needs Public Buy-In for Safe Reopening

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading public health voice in the coronavirus pandemic, gave California a pat on the back Wednesday, complimenting the state’s handling...
Read more
Community News

Face Masks in Coronado – What are the Rules?

A summer surge of visitors has arrived in Coronado, the weekends are crowded on Orange Avenue, and most residents are happy to be out...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Periwinkle, a Dilute Blue Tortoiseshell for Adoption

Give Your Life Some Twinkle with Periwinkle... Beautiful Periwinkle was brought to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when she was found as a stray in...
Read more
Community News

Beauty Has No Skin Tone

At Miracles & More, one of the things we love the most about the cosmetics and beauty industry is the simple truth that beauty...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway

The Coronado Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway, created by Commissioner of Public Art Brad Willis, launches July 1st to celebrate the release of a...
Read more
Education

Navy Region Southwest and CUSD Agree on Lease Terms for Child Development Center

On Monday, June 22nd, a lease agreement was finalized between the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) and the United States of America, acting by...
Read more
Community News

Face Masks in Coronado – What are the Rules?

A summer surge of visitors has arrived in Coronado, the weekends are crowded on Orange Avenue, and most residents are happy to be out...
Read more
Business

Orange Avenue Public Restroom Partnership Program

The City of Coronado is now accepting applications for businesses willing to provide restroom facilities to the public in the commercial district. The City...
Read more
Business

Lifeline Business Loan Program Update

At its June 16 meeting, the City Council approved an increase in the loan amount offered through its Lifeline Business Loan Program to $20,000...
Read more
Community News

County COVID-19 Outbreaks & Cases Increase; 14-day Rolling Percentage Remains Low

Three additional COVID-19 community outbreaks were reported today, bringing the region’s total to 10 over the past seven days. Also, more than 300 positive...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Chief Kaye’s Compassion and Kind Actions Stand Out

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonWe never know when a dire emergency will strike our lives. When such a crisis confronted Coronado visitors Mike and Jan...
Read more

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Blue Jeans and Bikinis Reopens with Revamped Style

Blue Jeans and Bikinis has been part of the Coronado community since 2010. The store moved from Adella Avenue to its current location at...
Read more
Business

Penny Rothschild and Emerald C Gallery Exude Creative Energy

An eclectic, creative space, with coastal vibe art, showcasing all mediums, is how Penny Rothschild describes Emerald C Gallery. Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Penny...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (June 3 through June 18)

Crimes:6/18/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 800 block of Orange AvenueGraffiti was found in the alley.6/18/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 700 block of Orange AvenueUnknown...
Read more
Dining

Blue Bridge Hospitality Restaurants Embrace the Future of Dining

Coronado resident David Spatafore didn’t grow up dreaming of owning one restaurant, let alone running a diverse collection of eateries, but he was drawn...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Growing Up Vietnamese-Chinese in Coronado; 2017 Grad Says Ethnic Studies Key to Fighting Racism

Mia Skelton is her name. She doesn’t sound Chinese, but she is.Adopted by a white family when she was young, Mia moved to Coronado...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.