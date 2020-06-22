County COVID-19 Outbreaks & Cases Increase; 14-day Rolling Percentage Remains Low

Three additional COVID-19 community outbreaks were reported today, bringing the region’s total to 10 over the past seven days. Also, more than 300 positive cases have been reported two days in a row.

Since reporting began 105 days ago on March 9, the average daily number of new cases has been 106. That number hasn’t been below 100 since May 31 and has been over 200 or over 300 four out of the last five days. The increase in testing does contribute to the higher number of positive cases. The current percentage of positive tests out of total tests remains at 4%. Coronado (as city of residence) cases are currently at 31.

The latest figures are concerning, County health officials say, and they will continue to monitor them closely to make sure they don’t become a trend.

“We expected that we would see more cases with the reopening,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “As we reopened, people are interacting more with each other and gathering in larger groups.”

Community outbreaks of COVID-19 are one of 13 triggers the County is closely monitoring to determine whether additional measures are necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

This trigger stipulates that no more than seven outbreaks should be reported over the past seven days. Since the three new outbreaks occurred in three different types of settings and in different parts of the county, health officials said there is no need for more restrictive measures at this time.

However, the County is pausing on the reopening of additional sectors of the economy, even if the state releases new guidance, until it is safe to do it. Further actions also are possible.

“If we see that a trend is developing, we could take action and close entities, if necessary,” said Wooten, stressing that the County does not expect to shut down sectors of the economy but rather focus on affected businesses where outbreaks are identified.

While tracking case numbers is important, County health official said a better indicator is the 14-day average percentage of positive tests which, while slightly rising, continues to hover around 3%. The County will continue to monitor COVID-19 community outbreaks and cases to determine if a trend develops now that more sectors of the economy have reopened.

As the economy reopens and public gatherings increase, health officials stressed the need for San Diegans to continue following the local public health guidance.

They said San Diegans must do the following:

Practice good hand hygiene and sanitation

Keep six feet apart

Wear a face covering

Avoid crowded places

Stay home if they are sick

“The virus remains alive and dangerous throughout our communities,” Wooten said. “We don’t want to reverse course. People should continue to take these precautions because they help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Source: County of San Diego