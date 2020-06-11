COVID-19 in San Diego:
Recreation and Golf Services Summer E-Brochure and Registration

By City of Coronado

play in your dayCoronado, CA – The City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department is excited to serve the community again with fun and engaging recreation activities for all ages. The Summer 2020 Recreation and Golf Services E-Brochure will provide the most up-to-date information on summer programs, activities and rentals. Due to the global health crisis and the potential necessity to cancel programs, the publication of physical brochures is suspended indefinitely. This is a change, but with time and refinement, the E-Brochure will become an invaluable resource. In order to provide the community and public with real-time changes, the E-Brochure will be periodically updated as facilities open, conditions change, and traditional and new recreational offerings return or develop.

The global health crisis has caused the cancellation of many traditional recreational offerings such as, Camp Coronado, Pre-Kinder Camp and Swim Lessons. The E-Brochure offerings that are included may be incomplete due to the rapidly changing dynamics and protocols required for reopening. As more information becomes available, updates to program listings will appear in the E-Brochure.

Due to the closure period, loss of staff and the soft reopen structure of facilities; the registration timeline for summer session is very condensed and will only be available online or by phone. The E-Brochure will be available on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, with Coronado resident registration beginning on midnight, June 17. Registration will become available to everyone on Saturday, June 20. Activities and camps begin the week of Monday, June 22.

Recreation staff are committed to the well-being of the Coronado community and understand that Recreation is an important part of a healthy, active, and fulfilling lifestyle. The City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services thanks this wonderful community and its community members for the continued support and patience during this time.

For more information, visit www.Coronado.ca.us/Recreation, follow the department on Facebook @putsomeplayinyourday and Instagram @Recreate_Coronado, call Recreation and Golf Services at (619) 522-7342, or email Recdept@coronado.ca.us.

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

