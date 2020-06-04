Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye Speaks to the Community

Today, Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye speaks out to condemn the death of George Floyd, share how it has affected the community from a policing standpoint, and how he hopes to help move the community forward. Yesterday, the City of Coronado Police Department announced that it has eliminated its use of the carotid neck restraint and will continue to focus on de-escalation as they serve their community.

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis has details: