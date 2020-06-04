COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Thursday, June 4, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye Speaks to the Community

By Brad Willis

Today, Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye speaks out to condemn the death of George Floyd, share how it has affected the community from a policing standpoint, and how he hopes to help move the community forward. Yesterday, the City of Coronado Police Department announced that it has eliminated its use of the carotid neck restraint and will continue to focus on de-escalation as they serve their community.

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis has details:

 

Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Brad Willis
Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

