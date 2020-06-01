COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Monday, June 1, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity NewsPeople

Video: Coronado Young Life Hosts “Tacky Prom” Across Coronado

By Coronado Times

Coronado Young Life added a bit of sunshine to Coronado High School students that were missing out on prom due to COVID-19. Here is a video recap of their “Tacky Prom”:

- Advertisement -

“Ain’t no party like a Young Life Party! We had such an amazing time celebrating YOU! Enjoy this video put together by @kurtisgefrom and shot by @brittproductions 👌🏽🥳🤩.
2020 has been quite the year so far but still so much to be thankful for.
Thank you for the fun, wild, hilarious Clubs.
Thank you for the deep, insightful, sometimes tearful Campaigners.
Thank you to the volunteer leaders and student leaders making it all happen.
Thank you Jesus…for a love that is never ending, never failing, all surrounding, completely absurd, and unrelenting.”

Learn More:  https://www.facebook.com/coronadoislandyounglife

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Update: The Coronado Bridge is Now Open in Both Directions

6/1/20 Update at 10pm: The bridge is now closed in both directions for an unknown duration.6/1/20 Update at 5:55pm:  The bridge is now closed...
Read more
Community News

2020 Coronado Canine Mayoral Election – Final Results!

The 2020 Coronado Canine Mayoral Election has concluded. And what an election it was! Votes came in until the very last minute, bringing the...
Read more
Community News

Why Peptides Should Be Part of Your Skincare Routine

If peptides aren’t part of your skincare routine already, you could be missing out on some big benefits. In fact, while many people have...
Read more
Community News

Memorial for George Floyd Grows at Coronado Beach

On the sidewalk near Coronado's central beach, a makeshift memorial for George Floyd was started today by a local family. The memorial is growing...
Read more
Community News

Dr. Christian Ramers Presents on COVID-19

On Saturday, the Coronado Democratic Club held a meeting featuring a local expert on infectious disease (Dr. Christian Ramers of Family Health Centers of...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Bridge Closed Due to Protesters (Update: Bridge Open)

BREAKING: 6/1/20 3:52pm  Coronado Bridge Closed to Westbound Traffic6/1/20 4:35am Update: Bridge is now open in both directions.5/31/20 5:45pm Update: City of Coronado issues...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado High School Seniors Selected as “Top Athletes”

Congratulations to the following Coronado High School seniors named as "top athletes" by the Coronado High Athletic Department:Casey Harris – Cross Country, Lacrosse ...
Read more
Business

Crossfit Coronado: One Life PT Helping Small Businesses

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=ohug2K5u_oU&feature=emb_logo SUPPORTING SMALL BUSINESSES & HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS At Crossfit Coronado we recognize that small business is the heart of the community. We are thankful to...
Read more
Business

Coronado’s Courtney Liddy Selected as Forbes 2020 Top Women Wealth Advisors

Forbes has announced its annual ranking of Top Women Wealth Advisors across the United States. Two UBS financial advisors from the local area have been included: Courtney Liddy of...
Read more
Community News

Shooting Victim Recovering Post Surgery, Identified as Jacob Mckanry, CHS Senior

UPDATE May 17: After a cheering crowd of family and friends welcomed Jacob home on May 13, he was readmitted to the hospital on...
Read more
Community News

UPDATED Shooting on Orange Avenue – Police Looking for Two Suspects

UPDATED May 5, 2020 8:27pm - Shooting victim identified as Coronado High School senior, Jacob Mckanry.UPDATED May 5, 2020 7am - One person was...
Read more
Business

Liberty Call Distilling and Seven Caves Spirits Pivot to Offer Hand Sanitizer

During the COVID-19 crisis many businesses have taken strides to ensure public safety, including one Coronado resident’s company, Liberty Call Distilling. Since March, Liberty...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Black Lives Matter – What Coronado Residents Can Do to Help

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Khara HarknessI am part of the 75% of white people that occupy Coronado.Coronado is currently at a complete stop. COVID19 is rapidly spreading across the world causing...
Read more

Salute to our Veterans and Local Citizens

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Norman HuffAs a Salute to our veterans on Memorial Day Weekend, I have rounded up some personal history and accomplishments of local...
Read more

Torn About What to do When Witnessing Homophobic Actions

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charlotte HobbsFifteen months ago, we moved from a city in the southern United States to Coronado. Our three children, now all in...
Read more

Skill Saws, Weed Whips, Mowers and Blowers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charles BatschI remember the first time I came to this town. It was 1960 and I was only five years old. When...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Update: The Coronado Bridge is Now Open in Both Directions

6/1/20 Update at 10pm: The bridge is now closed in both directions for an unknown duration.6/1/20 Update at 5:55pm:  The bridge is now closed...
Read more
Community News

Memorial for George Floyd Grows at Coronado Beach

On the sidewalk near Coronado's central beach, a makeshift memorial for George Floyd was started today by a local family. The memorial is growing...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Bridge Closed Due to Protesters (Update: Bridge Open)

BREAKING: 6/1/20 3:52pm  Coronado Bridge Closed to Westbound Traffic6/1/20 4:35am Update: Bridge is now open in both directions.5/31/20 5:45pm Update: City of Coronado issues...
Read more
Business

Coronado Bliss Salon is Open and Committed to Guest Safety

At Coronado Bliss, we are committed to your safety and wellness throughout your entire experience with us! Here are some of the extra precautions...
Read more
Community News

60 Minutes to Feature Tijuana River’s Toxic Waste Flow Across Border to U.S.

On Sunday, May 31, the television broadcast show 60 Minutes will report on the raw sewage that regularly flows through the Tijuana River Valley...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.