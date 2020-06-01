Video: Coronado Young Life Hosts “Tacky Prom” Across Coronado

Coronado Young Life added a bit of sunshine to Coronado High School students that were missing out on prom due to COVID-19. Here is a video recap of their “Tacky Prom”:

“Ain’t no party like a Young Life Party! We had such an amazing time celebrating YOU! Enjoy this video put together by @kurtisgefrom and shot by @brittproductions 👌🏽🥳🤩.

2020 has been quite the year so far but still so much to be thankful for.

Thank you for the fun, wild, hilarious Clubs.

Thank you for the deep, insightful, sometimes tearful Campaigners.

Thank you to the volunteer leaders and student leaders making it all happen.

Thank you Jesus…for a love that is never ending, never failing, all surrounding, completely absurd, and unrelenting.”

Learn More: https://www.facebook.com/coronadoislandyounglife