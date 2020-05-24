OTB Shopping at San Diego Westfield Centers to Resume May 29

Westfield shopping centers in San Diego, which include Westfield UTC, Mission Valley, North County, and Plaza Bonita, announced that they will re-open for the community starting Friday, May 29. The centers will welcome back customers with modified hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, although individual retailer hours may vary and it is recommended to visit each center’s website for the most up-to-date information. Each center will implement relevant government-mandated health and safety protocols as well as provide new services and amenities to address customer concerns during this initial recovery phase in the community.

“We are excited to welcome back guests and come together as a community again,” said Nino Rodriguez, VP of shopping center management. “As we begin our initial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, our centers will be equipped to provide a healthy, clean and safe environment for our customers, retailers and employees. We are committed to ensuring the best experience possible as we prepare to open our doors again.”

The Westfield centers in San Diego will implement new practices focused on the health, safety, and convenience of all guests, as well as retailer and center employees. They include:

Increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following CDC and local health department guidelines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas, and water fountains;

Monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers and crowds in dwell areas and queuing lines; and

Implementing and enforcing relevant policies related to social distancing, face masks and other preventative measures.

In addition, the centers will continue working with select retailers to facilitate curbside pick-up to make it as easy as possible for customers to quickly and safely collect purchases. To take advantage of this service, customers will purchase items online, or do so by calling the store directly, with the retailer then arranging to deliver the purchased items directly to the customer at an appointed location at the center. More details on the program, including participating retailers and pick up locations, are available on a dedicated landing page on each center’s website.

Westfield UTC: https://www.westfield.com/utc/curbside

Westfield Mission Valley: https://www.westfield.com/missionvalley/curbside

Westfield North County: https://www.westfield.com/northcounty/curbside

Westfield Plaza Bonita: https://www.westfield.com/plazabonita/curbside

Westfield will continue to offer its Answers on the Spot program, which provides a real-time response by text or webchat from 10am-7pm daily to answer questions about store and center hours, promotions, and other topics. The service can be reached via the following numbers:

Westfield UTC: (858) 914-2752

Westfield Mission Valley: (619) 324-3686

Westfield North County: (760) 232-6217

Westfield Plaza Bonita: (619) 485-1770

The company will continue its #WestfieldCares program, aimed at helping some of the most vulnerable populations impacted by the crisis in the local community. The program includes making monetary and in-kind donations to local organizations that serve groups such as those experiencing homelessness, economically disadvantaged families, seniors, and children along with activities thanking local first responders and medical professionals.

Further information on each center including individual retailer and restaurant operating hours, health and safety practices, local #WestfieldCares initiatives and other programs can be found by visiting Westfield UTC, Westfield Mission Valley, Westfield North County, and Westfield Plaza Bonita.