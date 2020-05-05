USS America Thanks America’s Essential Workers

USS America (LHA 6) Sailors and Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit thank essential workers for their service during the COVID 19 pandemic. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

