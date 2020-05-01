Community Mother’s Day Card Drive – Make and Send a Card Today!

In celebration of Mother’s Day 2020, the Coronado Recreation Department is asking Coronado school children to create a homemade Mother’s Day card for local mothers and grandmothers who may not be able to see their children or grand kids due to the stay at home orders.

The cards, which can be a design of your choosing, will be delivered or mailed before the holiday to someone who lives alone or lives or works in a local nursing home, assisted living facility or hospital.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10, so Recreation staff will need cards right away. When making the card, be creative, thoughtful and write from the heart. Write something inside that you might say to your own mother, grandmother, aunt, mother-in-law or someone who is about to be a mom.

This act of kindness will go a long way in recognizing and thanking moms who will not be sharing a meal or a hug on Mother’s Day with their families. Everyone can use some extra love right now. Think of it as a simple way to make a big difference in someone’s life. Get your friends and neighbors involved.

Any questions, contact the Coronado Call Center at (619) 522-6380. Place your handmade card in an unsealed envelope in a larger mailing envelope and send it to:

City of Coronado

Recreation Department

1845 Strand Way

Coronado, CA 92118