COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Friday, May 1, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity News

Community Mother’s Day Card Drive – Make and Send a Card Today!

By Coronado Arts

In celebration of Mother’s Day 2020, the Coronado Recreation Department is asking Coronado school children to create a homemade Mother’s Day card for local mothers and grandmothers who may not be able to see their children or grand kids due to the stay at home orders.

The cards, which can be a design of your choosing, will be delivered or mailed before the holiday to someone who lives alone or lives or works in a local nursing home, assisted living facility or hospital.

- Advertisement -

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10, so Recreation staff will need cards right away. When making the card, be creative, thoughtful and write from the heart. Write something inside that you might say to your own mother, grandmother, aunt, mother-in-law or someone who is about to be a mom.

This act of kindness will go a long way in recognizing and thanking moms who will not be sharing a meal or a hug on Mother’s Day with their families. Everyone can use some extra love right now. Think of it as a simple way to make a big difference in someone’s life. Get your friends and neighbors involved.

Any questions, contact the Coronado Call Center at (619) 522-6380. Place your handmade card in an unsealed envelope in a larger mailing envelope and send it to:

- Advertisement -

City of Coronado
Recreation Department
1845 Strand Way
Coronado, CA 92118

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Coronado Arts
Coronado Artshttp://coronadoarts.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Coronado to Open Municipal Golf Course on Limited Basis May 1

The City of Coronado is advising residents who have been using the Golf Course to walk or run that beginning Friday, May 1, the...
Read more
Community News

Recreational Boating, with Limits, Allowed on San Diego Bay Beginning May 1

The Port of San Diego announced on Thursday that in compliance with the County of San Diego’s latest amended public health order, and with...
Read more
Community News

Stay-at-Home Order Forces Churches to Put Faith in Technology

An often heard saying regarding places of worship is that the “building” is not the church, the “people” are the church. What better time...
Read more
Community News

County Eases Park Restrictions, Allows Golf and Boating with Limitations

The County Thursday revised its Health Officer Order to relax restrictions on parks, golf courses and recreational boating, effective May 1. Cities may have their own...
Read more
Community News

Governor Newsom Outlines Four Stage Plan to “Re-Open” California

Governor Gavin Newsom, alongside California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell, today laid out an update on...
Read more
Community News

San Diego Bay to Re-Open for Water Sport Activities

In addition to sand and water activities resuming at Coronado's beaches on Monday morning, April 27, the Port of San Diego has announced that...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Sit a Spell and Play a Tune Public Pianos – Back in May!

The City’s Cultural Arts Commission announces the return of its “Sit a Spell and Play a Tune” three public pianos at Rotary Plaza, Adella...
Read more
Community News

Coronado State of the Arts – January 8 Community Event

Mark your calendar and plan to attend the inaugural “State of the Arts” event on January 8, 2019, at the Coronado Community Center in...
Read more
Community News

Indie Author Day, October 13, 2018

Dear Coronado Authors and Writers,On behalf of the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission and the Coronado Public Library, I am pleased to invite authors and...
Read more
Community News

In Defense of Art – Call to Artists, Application Deadline September 15

The Coronado Cultural Arts Commission (CAC) is calling active and retired military artists and/or their immediate family with a connection to Coronado to submit...
Read more
Community News

Call to Artists – Coronado Animal Care Facility Public Art Projects – Deadline September 24

The City of Coronado seeks individual artists or artist teams to apply for public art projects for the Coronado Animal Care Facility located at...
Read more
City of Coronado

Orange Avenue Banner Program Open to Local Nonprofits for 2019 Series – Applications Due September 15

The City of Coronado has adopted updates to the Orange Avenue Banner Program. The program, initiated in 2016 and funded through a Discover Coronado...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronado, we didn’t want to leave you…

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Paul & Kathryn PflaumDear Coronado,I arrived in your care in April of 1972 to begin my Navy enlistment at NASNI in what...
Read more

“Peace Rising” – Watch for Free

Entertainment
Submitted by Tony PerriWatch the Surf’s Up Studios documentary film, Peace Rising for free. The movie features Academy Award-nominated director David Lynch (Twin Peaks,...
Read more

Garage Buona Forchetta Helping Those in Need

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by "M.R."The other day, the Garage Buona Forchetta had posted their menu, along with an offer to help feed a family in need....
Read more

Concerts in the Park Quiet for 2020 Summer Season

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Cathy BrownHi everyone,It's with a very heavy heart that I write this. It's safe to say the 2020 Concerts in the Park...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Coronado to Open Municipal Golf Course on Limited Basis May 1

The City of Coronado is advising residents who have been using the Golf Course to walk or run that beginning Friday, May 1, the...
Read more
Community News

Recreational Boating, with Limits, Allowed on San Diego Bay Beginning May 1

The Port of San Diego announced on Thursday that in compliance with the County of San Diego’s latest amended public health order, and with...
Read more
Community News

Stay-at-Home Order Forces Churches to Put Faith in Technology

An often heard saying regarding places of worship is that the “building” is not the church, the “people” are the church. What better time...
Read more
Community News

County Eases Park Restrictions, Allows Golf and Boating with Limitations

The County Thursday revised its Health Officer Order to relax restrictions on parks, golf courses and recreational boating, effective May 1. Cities may have their own...
Read more
Business

City of Coronado Offers $2 Million in Loans to Local Businesses

One of Coronado’s distinguishing characteristics is our vibrant and eclectic downtown. Each small business that dots our commercial district represents one person’s dream made...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.