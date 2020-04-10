COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Friday, April 10, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Words Have Power, Use a Dictionary

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected]es.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Carolyn Rogerson

I have always loved words; their origin, evolution, as well as their definition. One of my favorite NYT columns was William Safire’s “On Language.” Smile if you remember Bill Safire. The origin and evolution of words fascinates me. Incorrect, careless word usage irks me, because words have power.

- Advertisement -

A few of the most recently overworked, incorrectly used words include amazing, huge, Nazi, elitist and socialism. If we all consulted a copy of Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary, this might not be the case. The computer may auto-correct spelling and grammar, but it isn’t a mind reader. Let’s examine the word elitist. Webster’s defines elitist as a noun, describing one who describes themselves as a member of a socially esteemed group, better than others.

One way to determine if a word, such as elitist, is what we really mean to say is to check the synonyms. Synonyms for elitist are aristocratic, high-hat, persnickety, snob, snooty, ritzy. Quick, who is the first person who comes to mind? Was it Mayor Richard Bailey?

Do you think a mayor, who held about eight town hall meetings in 2019, all over town, from the end of Coronado Cays to the Ferry Landing, with no time limits, answering every attendee’s question, could be described as a snobby high-hat? Does a mayor who invites residents to send in voice mails, emails and to appear in person regarding a local “hot topic,” and then spends over two hours, in special City Council session, listening to the pros and cons of the same topic, sound persnickety and aristocratic to you? Would egalitarian be a more appropriate adjective? Look it up.

Words have power. Misuse words and you misinform. Word usage does evolve; but rarely does a word become its own antonym. Please use a dictionary before you write an opinion ‘letter to the editor’ for all to read. We shouldn’t let our emotions compromise our better judgement or correct word usage.

Carolyn Rogerson

Love The Coronado Times?

 

 

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Good News in the Virus Front

Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq. With the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide lockdown in place, economies are getting hammered on a national, state and...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Support All Local Coronado Businesses

Written by Steve AlbertWe have been doing an AMAZING job supporting our local restaurants, so let's keep that energy going for our local retail...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

A Healthy Rhythm May Keep You Sane and Help You Fight COVID-19

By Satchin Panda, University of California San Diego Originally published in The Conversation.Social distancing and washing hands have become the frontline in the fight against...
Read more
Community News

Port of San Diego Harbor Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Port of San Diego announced that a San Diego Harbor Police officer has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The officer has...
Read more
Community News

What Does ‘Recovered From Coronavirus’ Mean? Q and A About What Happens Next

By Tom Duszynski, IUPUI Originally published in The Conversation.The coronavirus is certainly scary, but despite the constant reporting on total cases and a climbing death...
Read more
Community News

CIFF Launches “Best of the Fest” Virtual Series

Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) invites you to come along on a virtual cinematic journey as it launches a new online series called Best...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, April 7, 2020

City Council Makes COVID-19 Decisions City Council Item 10c At its April 7 City Council meeting, Council members considered several agenda items related to businesses operating...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Deaths Increase to 31, Health Order Being Enforced

Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported, bringing the region’s total to 31, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.The age range...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Words Have Power, Use a Dictionary

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonI have always loved words; their origin, evolution, as well as their definition. One of my favorite NYT columns was William...
Read more

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Letters to the Editor
Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

City Council: Business Help, Financial Outlook, Closures for Safety

City Council members were sporting a variety of colorful masks as they came together for this week’s City Council meeting. The most critical items...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Deaths Increase to 31, Health Order Being Enforced

Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported, bringing the region’s total to 31, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.The age range...
Read more
Business

True Grit: Coronado Small Business Owners Undaunted by Quarantine, Forge Ahead with Creative New Ideas

It’s challenging enough to run a small business under the best of circumstances, yet alone during a global pandemic. While many storefronts are forced...
Read more
Education

CoSA Teacher Creates #nadoartchallenge

Anna Woerman, a Digital Arts teacher at Coronado School of Arts (CoSA) and Coronado High School for 12 years, started the #nadoartchallenge to have...
Read more
Military

Navy Mandates Face Covering: What You Need to Know

The Navy will now require the use of cloth face coverings for all military, Navy civilian and contractors as well as family members while...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.