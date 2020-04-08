COVID-19 in San Diego:
Thursday, April 9, 2020

Recipe: Broccoli Cheddar Soup

By Mary Vendetti

During these concerning times of quarantine when we are all home doing the right thing in order to keep each other safe and healthy, we might as well be in the kitchen creating delicious new recipes from our pantries and refrigerators.

Let’s start looking in our pantries and see what we can create from our own kitchens. This Broccoli Cheddar Soup is not only delicious, but it is loaded with vitamins that can help keep your immune system up, and you probably already have the ingredients right in your kitchen!

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbs Olive Oil or Butter 
  • 1 tsp Herbs de Provence or a blend of thyme and basil works well
  • 1 tsp Turmeric, optional
  • Fresh ground black pepper, adjust to taste
  • Sea Salt, adjust to taste 
  • 3-4 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 1 Qt Vegetable Broth or Chicken Broth
  • 1 can Cream of Mushroom Soup or 1 can Coconut Cream 
  • 1 cup Milk
  • 2 Stalks Celery, chopped
  • 1 med Onion, chopped
  • 8 cups Broccoli florets & stems cut into 1 inch pieces
  • 8 oz Sharp Cheddar Cheese or Mexican blend Cheese, shredded 
  • 1-2 Tbs Soy Sauce, adjust to taste
  • 2 Tbs Butter

Directions:

  • Clean and prepare your vegetables, set aside.
  • In a large pot, heat olive oil or 2 Tbs butter over medium heat, add onions and garlic, sauté until onions start to become tender. Add celery, salt, pepper, and herbs.
    When vegetables become tender add the broth, let soup come to a soft boil. Add broccoli then continue to cook on low for about 15 minutes until broccoli is tender and soft. Add the cream of mushroom soup or coconut cream and milk, continue to simmer on low for about 5-10 minutes.
  • Using a potato masher or hand blender, blend soup leaving small chunks of broccoli intact, do not fully purée.
  • Return to heat, add 2 Tbs butter, shredded cheese and soy sauce, stirring constantly. Simmer on low heat for another 15 minutes or so, adjust seasoning to taste, serve with shredded cheese and crusty bread or crackers.

Tips & Variations: 

  • Don’t be afraid to adjust thickness of soup with additional broth or water if needed
  • Add 1/2 cup chopped carrots while adding celery
  • Add 6 oz chopped mushrooms, while adding celery
  • Use 1/4 cup fresh basil and 4-6 sprigs fresh thyme instead of using the dried herbs
  • 1 can Coconut Cream instead of Cream of Mushroom Soup

From my home to yours, enjoy!

Mary Vendetti
Welcome to Mary’s Kitchen, I was born in Coronado and have been a personal chef on the island for several years specializing in farm to table homestyle cuisine. My goal is to share with you my passion for food and travel by introducing you to recipes from around the world.

