Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, many of us are experiencing a heightened amount of stress. Reach out for support before feelings become too overwhelming.

Coronado SAFE is now offering phone counseling in response to the call for social distancing and respect for our health care system. Contact SAFE at [email protected] or call 619-478-4066. Visit www.CoronadoSAFE.org for more resources.