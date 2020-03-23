You may be at home in Coronado, but you’re not alone! Coronado Teens and Tweens are invited to join the Coronado Public Library’s Coronado STEAMs into Reading program!

Coronado Tweens and Teens in grades 4-12 are challenged to read, complete fun activities, and write book reviews to share what they loved or hated about what they read! Any item you read – books, graphic novels, ebooks, audiobooks, online articles, magazines, etc. – counts. While the Coronado Public Library is closed right now, its online collection is available for digital download. Check out Flipster for access to magazines, Libby for ebooks and eaudiobooks, Ebsco databases for access to journals and peer reviewed articles if you’re looking to learn a little something during this downtime. Go to coronadolibrary.org and have your library card handy to log in from home.

You’ll earn fun digital badges for each step you complete. Each week we will post extra STEAM based activities and challenges. All activities will be based on common household items and will promote a different aspect of STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art, and math – in a fun and relatable way. From bird spotting at your own window to making dog toys to sharing a poem with someone you care for, our challenges will promote literacy, learning, and community.

This digital challenge will run until April 30. Sign up at coronado.beanstack.org. If you’ve signed up for a reading program in the past with us, you can use your previous login information. Questions? Problems logging in? Email Teen Librarian Jacqueline Luna at jluna@coronado.ca.us.