City Reduces Access to Beaches – Encourages People to Stay Home

The City is evaluating the impact of the closure of City of San Diego beach parking lots and the recently announced change of direction of the County of San Diego to ensure jurisdictions are maintaining social distancing at City beaches. County officials announced that if cities are unable to ensure social distancing at their beaches, they will issue closures.

Some regional news outlets have told people that they can go to the beach and take walks. However, the City is encouraging people to stay at home. Lifeguards have noticed people gathering around the exercise equipment on the beach. The City is removing or placing this equipment off limits. Signs are being placed at the beach encouraging people to stay at home and, in two locations, showing parking restrictions at beach parking lots at Avenida de las Arenas and Avenida Lunar.

Staff will be taking the following actions:

Post signage at the beach encouraging people to stay at home and to not congregate;

Remove or place off-limits exercise equipment on the beach, e.g. chin-up bars, beach volleyball;

Close the beach parking lots at Avenida Lunar and De Las Arenas at the Shores; and

Continue to monitor the size and activities at the beach.

Source: City of Coronado