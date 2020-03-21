Video Update on Coronavirus Impact and Resources from Mayor Richard Bailey

Mayor Richard Bailey addresses Coronado residents and shares Coronavirus resources in this video and words below:

The City of Coronado is here for you! The past several days have brought changes to our day to day lives and left many of us with unanswered questions. Please checkout and share this post to help answer those questions.

Do you have a neighbor or family member that might need a wellness check or food or other resources? Coronado established a hotline for you to call so we can make sure all residents are getting the attention they need – (619) 522-6380.

What should you do if you have flu-like symptoms? Contact your healthcare provider and follow their guidance. While waiting for their advice, please self-isolate to protect others.

How many people are sick from the coronavirus? For worldwide numbers, checkout the situation reports from the World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/…/novel-coronavirus-…/situation-reports/

For San Diego County numbers, checkout https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/status.html

Would you like to be added to our city-wide volunteer list to assist with needs associated with the coronavirus? Please contact our point person, Kelly Purvis at kpurvis@coronado.ca.us to sign up.

Are city services available? While most city facilities are temporarily closed, all public safety personnel are available and ready to assist in an emergency. Also, city hall is maintaining business hours if you need assistance from the community development department.

What does the Governor’s order mean for you? It largely means to continue doing what many of us have already been doing for the past few days – wash your hands, maintain social distancing, do not gather in groups. The biggest change is that many businesses are being ordered to close with some exceptions. Check with your employer if you are considered an essential employee or a member of what is considered an essential business. You can find more information at the following link: https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/

How do I file for unemployment insurance if I am losing my job? If your job situation has been affected by the coronavirus, please visit the state of California’s website for more information: https://www.edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019.htm

Yes, there is a lot of uncertainty right now, but our city government is up and running and our essential services are up and running. The vast majority of us having nothing to fear, but we have a responsibility to look after those that might. We have a generous community that takes pride in helping others, so let’s continue to look after the most vulnerable and let’s support our small businesses as much as possible. Despite all of the uncertainty that exists, I know we are going to get through this.

If you have any other questions please let me know.

Mayor Richard Bailey

