Coronado MainStreet Supports Local Businesses During COVID-19 Crisis

Every single Coronado brick and mortar business is part of the Coronado MainStreet community, and Coronado MainStreet is here to offer support and guidance to all businesses during this uncertain time. MainStreet has compiled a list of Coronado businesses that remain open during the COVID-19 epidemic. This list will be maintained online and updated as needed. Don’t forget, you can also purchase gift cards for later use at many of your favorite shops and restaurants in town.

* If you would like to be included on this page, please complete the online form here.

A Message from Main Street America for businesses:

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to develop, we’ve gathered some quick tips, ideas, and inspiration to implement while social-distancing or isolating.

If your business is staying open, publish your commitment to public health and outline actions for ensuring a clean facility and healthy staff; have hand sanitizer available for customers and latex gloves available for employees

Offer digital gift cards that customers can buy now and use later

Start, maintain, and enhance business webpages, online shopping opportunities, and social media presence

Keep customers updated on new experiences or products you’ll offer when conditions improve

Develop customer membership programs, such as “subscribe and save” programs for delivery and pick-up

Develop online shopping list services. Offer pick-up or delivery to customers who submit shopping lists online

Offer digital services and support to virtually sell, answer questions, and provide customer service

Keep it lively! Make videos to promote your business and provide virtual tours of your shop

Source: Coronado MainStreet