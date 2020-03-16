Coronado Historical Association Temporary Closure

Dear Friends of the Coronado Historical Association,

History is now. The Coronado Historical Association recognizes that today’s current events have historic significance around the globe and in our own community.

The safety and well-being of our community are always our highest priorities. In light of the County’s Declaration of Emergency and the Governor’s Declaration of a Public Health Emergency for the State of California, and the restrictions concerning gatherings, CHA has made the decision to postpone all programs and suspend museum operations at the Coronado Museum through March 31, 2020. As this situation is very fluid and ever-changing, this date is subject to change.

Our 2020 Celebrating History Gala scheduled for April 4, 2020, will be postponed and rescheduled to Fall 2020. We will be reaching out to ticket holders individually. In light of the CDC’s recommendation of no events over 50 people for the next eight weeks, we will also postpone our Annual Historic Home Tour. These are challenging times, and we must put what supports the health of our community first. Please contact Christine Stokes with any questions or concerns you may have at cstokes@coronadohistory.org.

CHA’s administrative operations will continue to operate without interruption, and we will continue to keep you apprised. The museum’s closure does not mean that we have ceased our work.

As the primary organization that documents our history, CHA is committed to collecting and archiving this moment in Coronado’s history. CHA asks that you share your experiences with the future: How are you adapting? Do you have examples of how our community is coming together? What are you doing to keep yourself occupied at home? Write or send pictures to us of your experience by emailing CHA at info@coronadohistory.org.

Sincerely,

Coronado Historical Association Board of Directors and Staff

www.coronadohistory.org