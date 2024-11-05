Preserving Coronado’s Treasures: Nominations Open for the GEM Award

The Coronado Historical Association is thrilled to announce that we are now accepting nominations for the prestigious Go the Extra Mile (GEM) Award. This annual award has been a symbol of recognition for individuals who go above and beyond to preserve the historic gems that enrich our charming community.

CHA has been steadfast in its mission to safeguard our town’s unique heritage and celebrate its past, present, and future. Our dedication to preserving the architectural treasures that grace our streets is unwavering. In keeping with this commitment, the GEM Award was introduced ten years ago.

The GEM Award is presented to the owner of a local home or business who has demonstrated outstanding efforts in preserving a historic building. These remarkable individuals make a conscious choice to restore, rather than replace, these structures. Their dedication ensures that Coronado’s architectural gems remain firmly in place, ready to tell their stories for generations to come.

By honoring these preservation champions, we not only acknowledge their dedication but also encourage others in our community to follow their example. The GEM Award serves as a reminder that preserving our historical buildings is not only a duty but a source of pride and a tribute to the enduring spirit of Coronado.

Nominations are now open, and we invite you to participate in this celebration of preservation. If you know of a local home or business owner who has taken extraordinary measures to protect a historic building, please submit your nomination. Restoration projects must be completed by December 31, 2024, for consideration for the 2024 award. We encourage you to share the stories of these unsung heroes with us.

The GEM Award is more than just recognition; it’s a testament to the passion and commitment of our community to protect Coronado’s treasures. We look forward to receiving your nominations and celebrating those who truly “Go the Extra Mile” to preserve our town’s heritage.

For more information on the GEM Award and how to submit your nomination, email [email protected], visit www.coronadohistory.org, or call 435-7242.

Let us come together to honor those who are helping to write the next chapter in Coronado’s rich history by preserving our architectural gems.





