Fox Restaurant The Henry Increases Steps to Protect Employees and Guests

A letter from Sam Fox:

First, I want to express our sincere concern for everyone who has been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Since day one, our people and our guests have been at the heart of what we do at Fox Restaurant Concepts. The health and well-being of our team and guests has always been, and continues to be, our number one priority.

I have been pleased to hear from several guests who have recognized our additional cleaning practices in our restaurants over the last several weeks. Thank you for taking notice. We are taking additional steps to protect our people and our guests.

A few of these efforts include:

Heightened sanitation and hand washing.

Team members devoted to full time cleaning and sanitation of all high contact areas (door handles, menus, restrooms, etc.)

Educating our team on the signs and symptoms of the coronavirus and how to stay healthy.

Instructing our team to stay home when feeling sick.

While our restaurants are open and running as normal, we continue to monitor the situation closely and follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as local and U.S. Government officials, to quickly adapt and take the appropriate precautions.

We are thankful to be a part of this community and privileged to serve each and every one of you. Thank you for your continued support.

Please stay safe and healthy,

Sam Fox

Founder