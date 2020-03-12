Coronado School District Addresses Current Coronavirus Guidelines

An update on coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Coronado Unified School District Acting Superintendent Donnie Salamanca

We understand that many parents and families are concerned about the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in our schools. Things are changing rapidly so we will continue to provide you with timely information based on local, state, and national guidance.

Because there is no evidence yet of community transmission of COVID-19 in San Diego County, the guidance from local public health, and from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and California Department of Education, continues to be that closing schools is premature. Although some local colleges and universities have moved to close their campuses, we will continue to follow guidance set forth by public health experts.

Our charge under state law is to stay open as long as our site remains safe for students and staff. As a school district, in addition to our ongoing conversations with public health, we are considering factors such as food insecurity among our students, access to the internet or resources for alternative learning methods, and the impacts for students whose families cannot stay home with them. For some of our students, the safest place for them to be is in school.

I hope you will support us in making sure our campus is safe by following these guidelines for when to keep your child home from school. Students with respiratory symptoms or fever (>100 F / >37.8 C) should remain home from school and other activities until they have had no fever for 24 hours, without fever-reducing medication. In addition, all respiratory symptoms must be fully resolved or seven days have passed since the onset of symptoms and your child’s symptoms have been improving (whichever is earlier). If your child typically has a cough from underlying, known diseases like asthma, allergies, they may attend school if there is no new symptom.

Additionally, the CDPH has issued new guidelines regarding mass gatherings that our district will be following. We’ll be communicating in more detail about how these guidelines will impact our activities as soon as possible. CDPH defines a gathering as any event or convening that brings together people in a single room or single space at the same time, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, cafeteria, or any other indoor or outdoor space. These new guidelines include:

Large gatherings that include 250 people or more will be postponed or canceled. This includes gatherings such as concerts, conferences, and professional, college, and school sporting events.

Smaller gatherings held in venues that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person should be postponed or canceled. This includes gatherings in crowded auditoriums, rooms, or other venues.

Gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should be limited to no more than 10 people. This includes gatherings such as those at retirement facilities, assisted living facilities, developmental homes, and support groups for people with health conditions.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is advising any students who have traveled to China, Iran, Italy, or South Korea (Level 3 Travel Health Notice countries) to stay home for 14 days from the time they left one of these areas, monitor their health, and practice social distancing. Please visit the CDC’s website for details about this directive.

We encourage you to stay informed of the situation by regularly checking updates from San Diego County Public Health Services and the CDC.

Coronado Unified School District will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary. Click here to view the District website. We thank you for your cooperation and support.

Sincerely,

Donnie Salamanca

Acting Superintendent