“My Bike” Gets a Tune-Up

The “My Bike” kinetic sculpture by artist Amos Robinson is among the most beloved works of public art in Coronado. It was installed at Tidelands Park in 2008 by the San Diego Port Authority’s Urban Tree program. This week, “My Bike” is getting some tender loving care so that it can continue to bring joy for years to come.

This tune-up report from Visual Storyteller Brad Willis:

Learn more about the artist and the sculpture.

 

