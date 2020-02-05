Artist Spotlight, Sculptor Amos Robinson

San Diego sculptor Amos Robinson is dedicated to, in his words, “bringing metal to life. This is my challenge and my goal as an artist”. His process integrates fluid shapes, kinetic motion, sensual form, reflective light and rich color to transform a sheet of cold, hard steel. The materials and methods of construction, Amos says, give permanence to his dreams.

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis has this profile of sculptor Amos Robinson:

Learn more about the “My Bike” sculpture at Tidelands Park

 

