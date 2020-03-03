Author Luncheon at the Library with Elizabeth Little

Elizabeth Little will be the featured guest at this special Friends of the Coronado Library fundraising luncheon on March 11, 2020 at 12:30 pm. For $50, attendees will get a delicious lunch, an intimate event with the author, and receive a personally signed copy of her new book, Pretty as a Picture. The book is listed as one of the most anticipated releases of 2020 by Crimereads. Little will take questions and discuss her work. The luncheon will be held in the Winn Room at the Library.

Members of the Friends group will receive a $5 discount on tickets, but non-members are encouraged to join the Friends and apply the discount straight away. All proceeds support programming at the library. Join the Friends of the Library online at http://coronadofol.org/

Elizabeth Little is the Los Angeles Times–bestselling author of Dear Daughter, and two works of nonfiction, Biting the Wax Tadpole: Confessions of a Language Fanatic and Trip of the Tongue: Cross-Country Travels in Search of America’s Languages.

Her writing has also appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among other publications.

Dear Daughter , her debut thriller, was nominated for the Barry and Macavity Awards for Best First Novel, longlisted for the CWA John Creasey Dagger, and won the Strand Critics Award for Best First Novel. Pretty as a Picture was published by Viking on February 25, 2020.

This event is held in partnership with Warwick’s. Register and pay on Eventbright: https://tinyurl.com/r9qp27u or stop by the Library Reference Desk.