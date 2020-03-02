Coronado Middle School Students Shine in National Musical Theater Competition

It was an incredible weekend of learning and top-notch musical theater presentations for our local Coronado Middle School students. On February 7-9, students enrolled in the CMS Advanced Performing Arts (APA) class attended the Musical Theatre Competition of America (MTCA) at Fullerton College. Under the direction of veteran teacher Ms. Linda Kullmann, the students performed an advanced ensemble number of the musical 13 and a revue featuring the work of Stephen Schwartz. Individual students also competed as soloists and entered original hair and makeup designs for professional review. The class, which is comprised of students from grades 7 and 8, put their best jazz feet forward, had fun, and captured several coveted awards.

MTCA was founded to provide an enjoyable educational and competitive experience for high school, junior high school, and middle school musical theatre students. They are dedicated to “helping directors build their musical theatre programs by providing ensembles and individual students the opportunity to perform for experienced adjudicators in a quality theatrical venue.”

“I am always in awe of what my students gain from this experience. The theme that resonated among my class was teamwork. A week before we left for the competition, we were still fine tuning the large group numbers. The students came to school on a Saturday for a 4-hour rehearsal. The students rallied together and made two amazing performances. I am so proud. There is no other competition of this caliber available to us and I am so fortunate we can make the annual trip.”

Students described the experience as… “It was fun and entertaining. I learned a lot from the masterclasses,” said Olivia Frost 7th grader. Another 7th grade student, Katie Moreno commented, “I was critiqued on my personal performance. The judges gave me certain exercises to bring back and use for other performances in the future.”

8th grade student, Quin King, received 3rd place for his solo entry. Describing the experience, he said, “It was a really fun experience singing in front of everyone and receiving the judges’ suggestions.” Featured ensemble vocalist, Evi Anderson, agreed adding, “I thought MTCA opportunity was really good because I was singing in front of people and receiving professional advice. It really prepares kids that want to pursue musical theatre as a career.”

Overall, CMS earned awards in the following categories: 1st place Advanced Musical Revue. 2nd place Advanced Ensemble. Hair and Makeup Design: 3rd place Kennedy McCann and 1st place Sophie Ella Hoey. Cattle Call Audition Production Number: CHS Madeline Tulagan, CMS Kenzie Uyesugi, and CMS Sophie Ella Hoey. 8th grade vocal solo: 3rd place Quin King. Additionally, Coronado High School senior Melanie Tulagan received 3rd place honors in the Set Design category.

Coronado residents are encouraged to see these talented students perform live when they present “13 The Musical” on March 6 at 6pm, March 7 at 2pm and 6pm and March 8 at 2pm. For more information about APA and forthcoming performances, please visit the CMS website.