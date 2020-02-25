The Máirtín de Cógáin Project Concert

The Coronado Public Library will be hosting direct from Ireland, Máirtín de Cógáin and his band of merriment in the Winn Room on Sunday, March 8 at 5 p.m. You’ll hear traditional Irish music and Irish ballads sung in English and Gaelic. The evening will feature a champion Irish step dancer and a story or two to round out the evening. Join us for this truly entertaining evening for all the family in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day!

Máirtín de Cógáin is a singing, dancing, story-telling bodhrán player who also is a noted playwright and actor. He performs in his native Ireland and all over the U.S…. and between and beyond, too! An infectious personality, Máirtín pleasantly commands the attention of any collection of people, from a concert hall to an intimate porch.

When touring the globe with The Máirtín de Cógáin Project & The Fuchsia Band, Máirtín is also a true promoter of the Ballad. He is searching ever for those forgotten songs of old to give them new life, and also writes some of his own. Máirtín learnt from many famous Irish singers such as Danni Maichi Ua Súilleabháin, Séamus Mac Mathúna, and Ciarán Dwyer. A fluent speaker of Irish (Gaelic), his love of the ‘Teanga na Gael‘ stems from his parents, who brought him up in a bilingual house and sent him to primary & secondary schools taught in the medium of Irish. Máirtín then earned a Degree in the Irish language from University College Cork.