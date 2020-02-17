An Evening with Author Susan Orlean

Join us for an interview with Susan Orlean, author of The Library Book, conducted by Dean Nelson, Ph.D., founder of the Writer’s Symposium by the Sea. Their conversation will explore the challenges of investigating and telling the story of the Los Angeles Central Library fire. Hear the stories behind the chapters at this intimate evening with the award-winning journalist and author. The evening includes audience Q & A and author book-signing. Books will be available for purchase.

This event will be Friday, March 13, at 7:00 p.m. in the Nautilus Room at Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way. Tickets available through Eventbrite for $10.00 at https://tinyurl.com/Susan-Orlean