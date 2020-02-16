Soccer: Playoff Dreams Continue for Varsity Teams

February 11th: Tuesday afternoon, the Islander girls soccer team traveled to Clairemont High School in hopes of keeping playoff dreams alive. The final score of the game was 2-0, a promising win for the girls.

Current Overall Record: 14 – 5 – 1

The Islanders next home game is Saturday, February 22nd @ 5:00 pm.

February 12th: On Wednesday, the Islander boys soccer team played at Crawford High SChool. It was a tight battle between the two schools with the final score was 3-2, an outstanding win for the Islanders.

Current Overall Record: 8 – 4 – 5

The Islanders next home game is Tuesday, February 18th @ 5:00 pm.