Soccer: Playoff Dreams Continue for Varsity Teams

By
Joseph Williamson
-

February 11th: Tuesday afternoon, the Islander girls soccer team traveled to Clairemont High School in hopes of keeping playoff dreams alive. The final score of the game was 2-0, a promising win for the girls.

Current Overall Record: 14 – 5 – 1

The Islanders next home game is Saturday, February 22nd @ 5:00 pm.

Chloe Williams speeding down the pitch.

February 12th: On Wednesday, the Islander boys soccer team played at Crawford High SChool. It was a tight battle between the two schools with the final score was 3-2, an outstanding win for the Islanders.

Current Overall Record: 8 – 4 – 5

The Islanders next home game is Tuesday, February 18th @ 5:00 pm.

Nathan Sanchez Crossing the ball.

-----
Joseph and his family moved from Chula Vista to Coronado during elementary school. He immediately acclimatized by picking up surfing on his first day on the "island". When not covering CHS Sports, he enjoys surfing, skateboarding and making skate videos with his friends. Joseph is a Digital Art Student in CoSA and loves to travel. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

