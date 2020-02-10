Basketball: Girls & Boys Have Successful Performances on Senior Night

Senior night! Friday night was a jam-packed night in the Islander gymnasium. At 6pm, the Islander girls basketball team played against La Jolla. The final score of that game was a win, 47-20. At 7:30pm, the Islander boys welcomed Hoover High School. Junior Wayne Mckinney broke the record of most points scored in a game in school history. The Islanders won 75-57.
Congratulations to both teams on their wins!
Current Overall Record for Girls: 17-9
Current Overall Record for Boys: 16-9
The next girls varsity game is at home at 5:00 pm Tuesday, February 11, against the Point Loma Pointers.
The boys next home game is at 7:30 pm Thursday, February 13, against Patrick Henry High School.
