Basketball: Girls & Boys Have Successful Performances on Senior Night

By
Joseph Williamson
-

Senior night! Friday night was a jam-packed night in the Islander gymnasium. At 6pm, the Islander girls basketball team played against La Jolla. The final score of that game was a win, 47-20. At 7:30pm, the Islander boys welcomed Hoover High School. Junior Wayne Mckinney broke the record of most points scored in a game in school history. The Islanders won 75-57.

Congratulations to both teams on their wins!

Current Overall Record for Girls: 17-9
Current Overall Record for Boys: 16-9

The next girls varsity game is at home at 5:00 pm Tuesday, February 11, against the Point Loma Pointers.

The boys next home game is at 7:30 pm Thursday, February 13, against Patrick Henry High School.

Allie White driving in
Courtney Williams pump faking
Lauren White
Courtney Williams stealing the ball

Gianna Spatafore
Jake Hacker Jumpshot
Donovan Campbell going for the three
Wayne Mckinney fastbreak
Jake Hacker playing tight defense

 

Writers Wanted >> APPLY TODAY
Breaking Coronado News >> SUBSCRIBE

Joseph Williamson
Joseph Williamson
Joseph and his family moved from Chula Vista to Coronado during elementary school. He immediately acclimatized by picking up surfing on his first day on the "island". When not covering CHS Sports, he enjoys surfing, skateboarding and making skate videos with his friends. Joseph is a Digital Art Student in CoSA and loves to travel. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR