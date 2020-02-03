Emerald Keepers and CHS Emerald Keepers Club Host Late Start Thursday Workshop

Twenty-eight young marine scientists attended Emerald Keepers’ Late Start Thursday Workshop at the Coronado Public Library on January 30. Facilitated by Rikki McDaniel, Emerald Keepers Education Team, and twelve CHS Emerald Keepers Club members, students in grades three through five learned how marine debris changes the dynamics of marine food chains and webs and upsets symbiotic relationships and ecosystems. Students rotated through four stations staffed by CHS Emerald Keepers leaders with activities to support and engage the young scientists.

CUSD School Board Member, Dr. Helen Anderson-Cruz who took her granddaughter to the workshop said, “The high schoolers were amazing. All were very poised, gracious, knowledgeable, and articulate.”

Students left with an understanding of marine key terms and concepts and learned the importance of refusing single-use plastics as a means of keeping trash out of the ocean. They also learned the negative impact marine debris has on marine life and ecosystems. Emerald Keepers provided a healthy snack for the young scientists as they departed. The next Late Start Thursday Workshop is scheduled for March 19th.

Emerald Keepers is a local non-profit comprised of volunteers leading a growing grassroots effort to care for our coastal community, ensure Coronado’s sustainability for generations to come, and serve as a model for other communities.