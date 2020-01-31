Basketball: Coronado Victorious Over Rival Point Loma Pointers

Blackout! Islander students and families went OTB to cheer on the Islanders against longtime rival, the Point Loma Pointers. The house was rocking, and energy was through the roof. Shoulder to shoulder, the Islander crowd chanted with excitement for the full duration. It was a slow start for the Islanders with the Pointers up by seven in the first quarter; this was all until Junior Wayne Mckinney stole the show and led Coronado on a scoring rampage. The Islanders maintained that drive for the rest of the game, although the scoring margin decreased. Progressing into the final ticks of the game, the Islanders needed big stops on defense, and it all started when Dane Hansen would lock up any Pointer in the paint. As the shot clock turned off, every single pair of eyes was glued to the scoreboard. The sensation of winning was getting closer and closer, and as the buzzer went off with Coronado at 49 and the Point Loma at 47, the chants turned into screams. We were especially proud to be Islanders that night.

Photos by: Adriana Perez