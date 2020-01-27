Bridgeworthy: Direct Flight to Oregon and the Powder at Mt. Bachelor

Epic news for skiers and boarders wanting to escape to the powder of the Pacific Northwest. There is now a direct flight from San Diego to Redmond, Oregon which is a short drive to Bend, Oregon, home of Mt. Bachelor. With more than 4300 acres and over 100 different runs, Mt. Bachelor is the sixth largest mountain in North America. Plus, 100+ inches of fresh snow has fallen on the mountain in January alone…100 inches!

Getting to Mt. Bachelor:

Alaska Airlines flies direct from San Diego (SAN) to Redmond (RDM). Flight takes about 2.5 hours.

After landing in Redmond, it takes about 25 minutes to drive the 17 miles to Bend.

Driving the 20 miles from Bend to Mt. Bachelor can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour depending on the road conditions. The snow plow drivers keep the roads clear during the snowy drive up the mountain. It took us about 40 minutes to get there.

Parking is free at both the West Village and Sunrise Lodge lots. If you need rentals, we recommend getting them from West Village (at Mt. Bachelor) since they have the largest selection. Bonus: Helmets are included with rentals (one less item to pack).

Helmets are included with rentals (one less item to pack). Want more info? Get to know the mountain with these helpful tips and tricks.

Mountain Highlights:

Over 100 runs from green (easier) to double black diamond (extreme terrain). See a complete trail map here. Outback, Cliffhanger and the Flying Dutchman were some of our favorites in the “blue” category. The mountain is absolutely huge and would take us a “week” to explore all of it.

11 lifts of which 8 of them are high-speed (less waiting in lines so you can make some)

Woodward Mountain Park is now open and offers jumps, rails and more.

Dilly Dally Alley – Coronado skiers will feel like they are back home with this narrow “alley” run that ends with a few small jumps (kids love this run)

Pine Marten Lodge (mid-mountain) for lunch. Wow, the only thing better than the food options are the views. See all the dining options here.

Northwest is open due to the “major dumping” of snow happening right now:

Some photos from our two days of skiing and boarding on the mountain:

When you are done on the mountain, make sure you save some energy to enjoy the dining, drink and other activities that Bend has to offer. See all the options here at VisitBend.com.

Just remember, if you stay with family, they might just put you to work…