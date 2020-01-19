Learn About Online Travel Planning at the Library

Traveling on a budget has become easier with the Internet. Online travel companies offer ways to streamline flights, transfers, accommodations and tour opportunities for the budget conscious traveler. Expert traveler Barbara Smith will be at the Coronado Library, January 27 at 1:00 pm, to discuss how to book travel on land and sea using reputable online travel companies, travel reward credit cards, and discounted flight options. Attendees will get valuable tips to help save money when booking their next vacation.

Barbara Smith has been able to combine her love for travel and adventure with a budget-minded pocketbook, thanks to a selection of strategies she has collected over the years. Among her favorite escapades in recent years are swimming with dolphins in Jamaica, drinking kava with a village chief in Fiji and a feeding encounter with Tasmanian devils in the Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary. When she is not on the road, Barbara enjoys teaching computer classes at San Diego area community colleges and Oasis, creating travel-related photo projects, and playing with her dog Quincy.

This event is free and open to the public.