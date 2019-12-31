Sewage Treatment Plant to be Located on the Golf Course

Submitted by John and Christina Frangos

The City of Coronado is proposing a Sewage Treatment Plant located on the golf course.

The City will hold an informational meeting:

Wednesday, January 8 at 5:30pm
Feast & Fareway
Coronado Golf Course

You should attend this meeting if you are concerned about:

  • A fiscally unsound project of over $30 million which will not pay for itself during its usable lifetime
  • Piping and trucking of raw sewage through our community
  • Disruption and reconfiguration of the golf course
  • Lack of an Environmental Impact Report for this sewage plant
  • Odor and visual impact on our Bayfront

Please attend this meeting to demand objective alternatives.

John and Christina Frangos

 

