Sewage Treatment Plant to be Located on the Golf Course

Submitted by John and Christina Frangos

The City of Coronado is proposing a Sewage Treatment Plant located on the golf course.

The City will hold an informational meeting:

Wednesday, January 8 at 5:30pm

Feast & Fareway

Coronado Golf Course

You should attend this meeting if you are concerned about:

A fiscally unsound project of over $30 million which will not pay for itself during its usable lifetime

Piping and trucking of raw sewage through our community

Disruption and reconfiguration of the golf course

Lack of an Environmental Impact Report for this sewage plant

Odor and visual impact on our Bayfront

Please attend this meeting to demand objective alternatives.

John and Christina Frangos