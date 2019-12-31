Kids Who Care Give Cards and Gifts to Wounded Warriors

Kids Who Care provided gifts and cards to wounded warriors at Peter Harsch prosthetics. Here are a few of the happy recipients:

An update on the Old Goats Kids Who Care program

Thanks to the support of Old Goats and friends of Old Goats, we had a successful year working with our sponsor, Warrior Foundation Freedom Station. Please visit https://www.warriorfoundation.org/ to learn more about their plans for future expansion. We are fortunate to have partnered with Nancy Ratcliffe and Casey Tanaka six years ago to form what is now the Old Goats Kids Who Care program. Nancy has retired but led the program to a new level. Beth Mulcahy Elardo and Megan Parma have taken over leadership of the program and Coronado’s school superintendent, Karl Mueller, has been very supportive in looking at expanding the program to involve more students.

Instead of just being patriotic performers at Old Goat events, our Kids Who Care are now the Old Goats ambassadors. They have matured into young adults capable of carrying out our programs and interacting with the wounded warriors.

The new Old Goats Kids Who Care program:

Old Goats and others can donate to annual campaign at https://us.commitchange.com/ca/san-diego/warrior-foundation-freedom-station/campaigns/old-goats-and-kids-who-care

(or make check out to WFFS and mail to 850 C Ave #1 Coronado CA 92118 with a note for “Old Goats 2020”). $200 is the annual donation suggested. There will be one major event every year. June 6, 2020 will be the Old Goats Kids Who Care Wounded Warrior Wolfpack wheelchair basketball and BBQ at Loews Coronado Bay Resort. The Old Goats Kids Who Care will represent the Old Goats in many different efforts involving the wounded warriors such as delivering holiday turkey dinners or participating with them in various smaller events and activities.

The local Old Goats who have done so much heavy lifting in past years will now join Sam Ward, Tom Curtis, Nancy Ratcliffe, Jan Shaw, and Danny Musselman as advisors; Ben Hallowell will work directly with Beth, Megan, and Karl to keep moving forward.

Thanks for your support!