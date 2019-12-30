Looking Back at the Most Read Stories of 2019

Thanks to technology, as we wrap up 2019, we took a look at our most read stories in The Coronado Times during the past 12 months. Remembrances of those we’ve lost, as well as restaurants closing and new ones opening garner the most clicks. Scroll through Coronado memories with these stories that are at the top of our 2019 most read list:
Brant Sarber is Keeping Costa Azul Alive – Set to Open in New Location Soon
The Wait is Over: Feast & Fareway Restaurant is Open at the Coronado Golf Course
Rosemary Trattoria by Chef Alex Brings a Taste of Italy to Coronado
Beach Closures and Advisories in Effect for Coronado and Imperial Beach
Decision on Suicide Prevention Barrier for San Diego-Coronado Bridge
Cheers to a happy, healthy and prosperous 2020!
