Looking Back at the Most Read Stories of 2019

Thanks to technology, as we wrap up 2019, we took a look at our most read stories in The Coronado Times during the past 12 months. Remembrances of those we’ve lost, as well as restaurants closing and new ones opening garner the most clicks. Scroll through Coronado memories with these stories that are at the top of our 2019 most read list:

Coronado Resident Dave Baker Killed in Kenya Helo Crash

Obituary: Kevin Michael Ward (1961-2019)

Leland Orr (1996-2019) – Celebration Service is May 31st

The Henry is Coming to Our Neighborhood

“World Famous” I-Bar’s Reputation About to Takeoff

La Salsa Coronado Location Closing After 30 Years

J Street Hospitality Unveils Plans for Villa Capri Hotel

Brant Sarber is Keeping Costa Azul Alive – Set to Open in New Location Soon

The Wait is Over: Feast & Fareway Restaurant is Open at the Coronado Golf Course

Rosemary Trattoria by Chef Alex Brings a Taste of Italy to Coronado

Beach Closures and Advisories in Effect for Coronado and Imperial Beach

Decision on Suicide Prevention Barrier for San Diego-Coronado Bridge

Cheers to a happy, healthy and prosperous 2020!

 

