Soccer: Boys Soccer Captures Two Wins

Final Score on Wednesday, Dec. 11, Win 2-1

Final Score on Friday, Dec. 13, Win 4-0

Overall Record: 2 – 1 – 1

On Wednesday, the boys had a short commute to battle against the Titans of Eastlake. The game started with a slow and gradual pace; at the half, the score was tied at zero. That all changed in the second half when Conor Buckley and Fernando Jimenez buried it past the goalie. It was an excellent win considering that the Islanders were missing many players due to injury. Also to note, Eastlake High School is three times larger than Coronado High. With the win on Wednesday and a few injured players returning, the boys went in confident to play against Scripps Ranch at home on Friday. Great first home game by the Islanders as senior goalie Jack Irvine adds another shut out to his high school resume.

The next game is Friday, Dec. 20 @ Home vs. the Saint Augustine Saints at 5:15pm.