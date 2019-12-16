Coronado Fighter Pilot Reacts to “Top Gun 2” Trailer

Former U.S. Navy TOPGUN Instructor and F/A-18 pilot Vincent “Jell-O” Aiello provides an in-depth look at the various scenes of Paramount’s second installment of “Top Gun”, titled, “Top Gun: Maverick”:

The “reaction” video has over 100,000 400,000 views and if you want to hear from a real Navy fighter pilot, we highly recommend checking out his highly popular podcast.

After serving more than 24 years in the Navy, Vincent retired in January 2017 and began a second career flying for Delta Airlines. In an effort to stay connected with the Naval Aviation community and share his love of aviation with the public, Vincent started his Fighter Pilot Podcast on January 1, 2018 and has already earned a following of appreciative listeners who want to hear more about what it is like to be a fighter pilot.

Read the entire story here.

Watch the trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick” below (move comes out in June 2020):