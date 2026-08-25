Tuesday, August 25, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Endorsement of Rebecca King for Coronado City Council

Less than 1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

A paid political endorsement letter from Susan Finlay Marrinan

I am writing to endorse the candidacy of Rebecca King for Coronado City Council.

Rebecca possesses the leadership qualities, vision, and skills necessary to serve effectively.

She has the experience that Coronado needs. While a City Attorney for Norfolk, VA, she worked collaboratively as a consensus builder to bring competing interests together to help the city. She knows how municipal systems operate, and how the city can best serve its residents.

Since moving to Coronado as a Navy wife in 2007 and 2018, she has volunteered as a member of the City’s Planning and Design Review Commission and the school’s Guiding Coalition. Her volunteer work highlights her commitment to improving the lives of all Coronado residents.

For these reasons, I strongly support Rebecca King and urge all who care about Coronado to vote for her November 3, 2026.

Hon. Susan Finlay Marrinan
Judge of the Superior Court, ret.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Kaye Schneider announces candidacy for 2026 CUSD school board

Letters to the Editor

Kelly Purvis: A path to nonpartisan politics

Letters to the Editor

Rebecca King announces candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

Ricky Hoyt announces candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

Bowser announces run for animal mayor of Coronado

Education

Open letter from CUSD Trustee Palacios-Peters

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

PAWS of Coronado welcomes Jennifer Hubbard as a full-time Registered Veterinary Technician

Letters to the Editor

Rebecca King announces candidacy for Coronado City Council

Sports

Crown Cup Doubles Tennis Tournament returns to Coronado in September

Community News

Friends of the Library host second annual Family Picnic on Aug. 15

Sports

Coronado father and son earn return trip to the U.S. National Lawn Bowling Championships

Education

Coronado schools add new administrators at high school, middle school, and Village Elementary

More Local News

Rotary Club hopes Coronado sign will be a lasting tribute to the community

Community News

Coronado Cross Country opens season at Vaquero Stampede

Sports

After nearly 9 months at sea, USS Abraham Lincoln will return to Coronado, but its marathon deployment is no longer unusual

Military

City Manager says Coronado has had a “difficult past” with Coronado Flower Lady

Business

Kaye Schneider announces candidacy for 2026 CUSD school board

Letters to the Editor

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Rotary Club hopes Coronado sign will be a lasting tribute to...