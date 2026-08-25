Endorsement of Rebecca King for Coronado City Council

A paid political endorsement letter from Susan Finlay Marrinan

I am writing to endorse the candidacy of Rebecca King for Coronado City Council.

Rebecca possesses the leadership qualities, vision, and skills necessary to serve effectively.

She has the experience that Coronado needs. While a City Attorney for Norfolk, VA, she worked collaboratively as a consensus builder to bring competing interests together to help the city. She knows how municipal systems operate, and how the city can best serve its residents.

Since moving to Coronado as a Navy wife in 2007 and 2018, she has volunteered as a member of the City’s Planning and Design Review Commission and the school’s Guiding Coalition. Her volunteer work highlights her commitment to improving the lives of all Coronado residents.

For these reasons, I strongly support Rebecca King and urge all who care about Coronado to vote for her November 3, 2026.

Hon. Susan Finlay Marrinan

Judge of the Superior Court, ret.





