Kelly Purvis: A path to nonpartisan politics

A paid political endorsement letter from Dawn Richards

In sharp contrast to Coronado’s longstanding tradition of nonpartisanship, our city government has recently experienced an increase in partisan politics. This shift has deepened divisions and eroded the strong civic ties that make our community unique.

Throughout her tenure on the City Council, Kelly Purvis has demonstrated the increasingly rare ability to put politics aside and focus on what is best for the community. Whatever the issue, she can be counted on to dig deeply into the research, listen carefully to differing perspectives, consider the potential impact on Coronado, and ultimately vote according to what she believes will best serve us. It’s a pragmatic approach to government based on research, a 40-year knowledge of our community, and 12 years of city employment.

I first met Kelly through the COVID Neighbor2Neighbor program. Launched by the City in March 2020, N2N was designed to keep communication flowing with residents and provide a safe way for neighbors to help one another during quarantine. Each week, Kelly met via Zoom with representatives from different sections of the city to hear reports and address emerging needs. Her calm demeanor, command of the City’s role in the pandemic, and ability to bring people together helped guide us through an extraordinarily difficult time while also laying the groundwork for future emergency response.

Joining the Cultural Arts Commission (CAC) was my next opportunity to work with Kelly, where I saw firsthand her commitment to expanding Coronado’s cultural arts. Her knowledge of how the City works, combined with nearly four decades of relationships throughout the community, fostered the flourishing of culture and arts activities and created additional opportunities for locals.

That commitment was further demonstrated when Kelly spearheaded Coronado’s participation in Americans for the Arts’ “Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6)” study, which examines the economic impact of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. This was a particularly critical time just after the pandemic had brought a halt to social events and employment in the arts world. Thanks to Kelly’s foresight in bringing Coronado into the study for the very first time, the CAC was able to quantitatively demonstrate just how significant our cultural arts community is — not only economically, but also to the social fabric of our city.

The study also reinforced something many of us experienced firsthand during and after COVID: the arts played an important role in social healing and economic recovery. They helped combat isolation and loneliness and increased our sense of connection and quality of life.

These experiences have illustrated the degree to which Kelly Purvis, an Island Icon, understands what public service should be. She listens, does her homework, works collaboratively, and — most importantly — puts Coronado ahead of politics. At a time when partisanship is increasingly dividing communities across the country, I believe her brand of leadership is not only valuable; it is essential.

Further, it is crucial that our City Council include someone with a deep understanding of how our city operates. With 12 years of experience working for the city and almost 40 years as a community volunteer, Kelly Purvis brings a level of firsthand knowledge and experience that no other candidate can match.

Dawn Richards

I write this as an individual and not as a city commissioner or member of any organization.





