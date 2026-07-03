Friday, July 3, 2026
Community News

News briefs: Crown City run and swim, Sharp HospiceCare Regatta, ocean & bay water quality website updated

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Crown City Classic and Crown City Open Water Swim

Crown City Classic. Photo: RWBMultiMedia

The 53rd annual Crown City Classic returns July 4, bringing thousands of runners to one of the nation’s longest-running Independence Day road races. American distance star Jess McClain, who recently set an American record at the 2026 Boston Marathon, will return after becoming the first woman to win the race outright in 2024. The holiday weekend also includes the Crown City Open Water Swim on July 5 in Glorietta Bay, with participants who complete both events earning the Crown City Challenge Medal.

Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Regatta

The annual Sharp HospiceCare Benefit Dinner and Regatta returns to San Diego Bay Aug. 21-22. Hosted by Sharp HospiceCare, the Coronado Yacht Club, and the Cortez Racing Association, the two-day fundraiser begins with a dinner, dancing, and live auction on Friday, followed by the regatta on Saturday, when guests can watch the race from yachts on the bay. Proceeds support Sharp HospiceCare’s services for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Water quality information for beachgoers updated

San Diego County has launched an updated version of sdbeachinfo.com, making it easier for beachgoers to check current water quality conditions before heading into the ocean or bay. The redesigned site features an interactive map, improved mobile access and real-time advisories and closures to help visitors make informed decisions about where it’s safe to swim



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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