Thursday, July 6, 2023
FeaturedSports

Jessica McClain First Woman to Win Crown City Classic in Coronado

3 min.

2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier becomes first female champion in race's 50-year history as San Diego's favorite 4th of July running tradition

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

On a cool, overcast Fourth of July morning – idyllic conditions for distance runners – history was set Tuesday morning in the 50th Crown City Classic in Coronado. Jessica McClain, a 41-year-old U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier from Phoenix, became the first woman to be the overall winner of the event.

Jessica McClain. Photo: DanCruzNews on Twitter

McClain was sitting in fourth place overall at the turnaround on Silver Strand Boulevard, then zipped past the three men in front of her to win the 12K in 41 minutes, 30 seconds, a 5:34 minute-per-mile pace.

McClain finished 1 minute and 54 seconds ahead of the winning man, Daniel McCarty of Nevada, who won the men’s race in 43:24.

On being the first woman to be the overall winner of the historic Fourth of July Coronado race, McClain said, “I love it. The guys definitely set a good pace up top, I gotta admit.”

McClain said she was inspired by the thousands of spectators who lined the streets, and some words of wisdom from former coaches helped her too.

“Over the years of running all my coaches said, ‘Keep your eyes up. Reel people in slowly,’ so I just kept cranking,” said McClain. “All the cheers from the (spectators) coming my way were awesome.”

Photo: @rwbmultimedia

McClain is on a roll. Seventeen days earlier she joined a list of 129 women who have qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Women’s Marathon Trials. McClain finished fourth out of 2,743 women at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn, in 2:29:25.

McClain’s performance Tuesday marked the third year in a row she won the women’s race at the Crown City Classic.

Photo: @rwbmultimedia

Maggie Gibbs of Peoria, Ariz., finished second among the women in 45:45. Coronado’s Jeff Tomaszewski placed second in the men’s 12K in 43:37.

Coronado’s Tim Hendricks won the men’s 5K in 14:58. Jesse Smith of San Diego was second in 16:22. In the women’s 5K, Savannah Vasquez of San Marcos hit the tape first in 18:31, followed by Coronado’s Grace Trucilla in 18:49.

The Crown City Classic, along with the annual parade and fireworks show, is part of what makes Coronado a slice of Americana on the Fourth of July when nearly 100,000 visitors descend on the island.

The race is a 12K on the Fourth of July because 12 kilometers measures 7.4 miles, so 7.4 on 7/4.

A 2,200-square-foot United States flag flies above the starting line.

Photo: @rwbmultimedia

Nearly 2,500 runners turned out for the 50th event. Runners dressed in all shades of red, white and blue and spectators lined the streets waving stars and stripes flags.

Basking in the euphoria of becoming the first woman to win the race, McClain said, “It’s the capital of the Fourth of July in all of the U.S. You’ve got to be on Coronado Island.”

For complete results, photos and more, visit CrownCityRun.com.

Photo: @rwbmultimedia



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival Returns for 8th Year, Badge Sales Open July 10

Sports

50th Anniversary of Coronado Crown City Classic Headlines 4th of July Weekend

Obituaries

Pamela Pope (1942-2023 )

Community News

July 3rd at 6pm: Circumnavigation Bike Ride Around the “Island”

Community News

Wheelchair Bike Stolen from Camp Able, Community Members Step Up to Help

Community News

More Funding Needed to Address Tijuana Sewage; Lawmakers Appeal to Biden and Mexico for Support

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Pamela Pope (1942-2023 )

Community News

IBWC Citizens Forum Board Includes Coronado Councilmember, Meeting Set for July 12

Military

USA Men’s Lacrosse Visits Naval Special Warfare Center on Naval Base Coronado

People

Colleen Cavalieri and Christine Stokes Elected to Discover Coronado Board

Community News

2023 Coronado 4th of July Parade Line Up

Community News

Big Bay Boom: A Quartet of Pyrotechnics on San Diego Bay

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.