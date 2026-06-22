NASCAR San Diego Weekend in Coronado: video highlight reel

Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios and Coronado Chamber of Commerce for this video highlight reel of the NASCAR San Diego Weekend held June 19-21 on Naval Base Coronado.
VIDEO
NASCAR driver Corey Heim, partnered with Undersea Rescue Command, and his team take a photo with the Anduril 250 Race the Base Trophy after winning the NASCAR Cup Series on June 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joey Sitter)
An aerial view of the Qualcomm Circuit during a flyover of NASCAR San Diego Weekend, on Naval Base Coronado, June 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matt Hall)
Quartermaster Seaman Marco Gurrola, of Texas, conducts evening colors aboard aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) moored at Naval Air Station North Island, during NASCAR San Diego Weekend, June 20. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marissa Johnson)
NASCAR driver Ty Dillon meets with U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the hangar bay, moored at Naval Air Station North Island, June 19. Dillon was selected as Carl Vinson’s sponsored driver for NASCAR San Diego Weekend. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna Walker)
Athletes prepare for the Special Olympics Southern California Fun Run on the San Diego Street Course at NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril on Naval Base Coronado, June 18. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor)
U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Trevor Erbersole, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, fills the air of a children’s bike as part of the “Speediatrics” volunteering event during the NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril at Naval Base Coronado, June 18. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joey Sitter)
U.S. Navy Capt. Loren Jacobi, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado, delivers a speech to NASCAR fans during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Savannah Blakely)
A NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts series vehicle races during NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril on Naval Base Coronado, June 20. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
Pit crew members change the tires on NASCAR driver Chris Buescher’s racecar participating in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts series during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 20. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)
Drivers compete in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Navy 250 on Naval Base Coronado during NASCAR San Diego Weekend, June 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)
Pit crew members repair NASCAR driver Todd Gilliland’s car during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 20. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)