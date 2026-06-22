Monday, June 22, 2026
Community News

Fourth of July Patriotic Home Front Decorating Contest – enter today

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Coronado’s annual Patriotic Home Front Decorating Contest is underway. While the deadline to enter is tomorrow, Tuesday, June 23, it couldn’t be easier to participate:

Judging will occur this Thursday and Friday, June 25 and 26, and the winner will be announced on Friday on the CFOJ website, local news, social media, and also at the Independence Day Parade!.

The winner will receive 10 grandstand, covered-seating tickets for the 4th of July parade, as well as bragging rights.

More details below:

Enter today

2025 Winners:

2025 4th of July Patriotic Home Front Decorating Winners



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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