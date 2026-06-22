Fourth of July Patriotic Home Front Decorating Contest – enter today

Coronado’s annual Patriotic Home Front Decorating Contest is underway. While the deadline to enter is tomorrow, Tuesday, June 23, it couldn’t be easier to participate:

visit coronadofourthofjuly.com/patriotic-home-front-judging-2026 and complete the form with your contact info, or

email your name, address, phone number, and email to: [email protected]

Judging will occur this Thursday and Friday, June 25 and 26, and the winner will be announced on Friday on the CFOJ website, local news, social media, and also at the Independence Day Parade!.

The winner will receive 10 grandstand, covered-seating tickets for the 4th of July parade, as well as bragging rights.

More details below:

Enter today

2025 Winners:





